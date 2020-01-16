In the Virtual Driver's Seat: CyberActive and K12 Team Up for Online Driver's Education

"Car crashes are the leading cause of death and injury to teenagers in the United States, yet driver education is missing from many schools and districts due to budget cuts," said Sharon Ourian, Founder and President of CyberActive. "Through our work with K12, CyberActive will allow more students to access this life-saving program through the best online driver education in the industry."

K12 delivers online and blended learning platforms and curriculum to more than 70 public and private schools, more than 2,000 school districts, and students in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. To date, more than 1 million students have chosen to attend public school at home with K12.

Eligible students will be able to sign-up for CyberActive's online driver education courses using an exclusive K12-branded website. Students will be able to take both state-approved and supplementary online driver education courses on CyberActive's learning management system. The content, length and administrative requirements of the courses will vary from state-to-state.

"K12's online and blended learning programs offer students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in an environment that meets their needs," said Scott Durand, K12's Senior Vice President of Private Schools and Software Sales. "By teaming up with CyberActive, we can extend that kind of learning opportunity to something as essential as driver education."

Online driver education courses offer many benefits to users by allowing them to choose when and where they learn, on devices they are familiar with. CyberActive's programs allow users to study at their own pace and from the convenience of their home, rather than having to visit a classroom at a specific time.

In addition to the learning management system's course delivery, school leadership will also have access to an administrative portal where they can manage student enrollments, course completion status, quiz and test results and more.

CyberActive's agreement with K12 will launch this month in Florida and Illinois, with plans to expand into other states later this year. To determine eligibility, please visit www.driversedpermit.com/k12.

About CyberActive

CyberActive's driver education and safety courses and software have been licensed to government entities, school districts, and public and private entities seeking the development, deployment, hosting and administration of specialized online driver safety education programs. Currently, active programs exist in all 50 states, boasting over 6 million student enrollments. CyberActive is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. To learn more, visit www.cyberactiveonline.com.

