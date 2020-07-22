In the Wake of Historic Global Changes, The Digital Pioneers Network Launches First of its Kind RELOADED Series on AI Driven Digital Transformation, Featuring Distinguished Global Leaders and Pioneers

NEW YORK, SAN FRANCISCO and MINNEAPOLIS, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the release of The Digital Pioneers Network's RELOADED Series on AI Driven Digital Transformation. The series, produced by Gen Z Digitalization Leader Angelica Sirotin and facilitated by AI Expert and Digital Leader Mark Minevich––co-created together with Bootstrap Labs, a leading Silicon Valley AI Venture Fund––brought together a panel of distinguished and top world enterprise leaders to discuss the criticality of digitalization during Covid.

Mark Minevich and Angelica Sirotin

The Series, The Digital Economy RELOADED: AI Driven Digital Transformation, featured Keith Strier, VP of Worldwide AI Initiatives at NVIDIA, Chetan Dube, Founder and CEO of IPSoft, Sylvain Duranton, Managing Director and Senior Partner of BCG and Global Leader of BCG Gamma, Kris Fitzgerald, VP and CTO of NTT Data, Dr. Osvald Bjelland, Chairman and CEO of Xynteo and Founder of TPT, and Igor Jablokov, CEO and Founder of Pryon.

Following sessions on healthcare and national security will feature top minds like Dr. Joseph J. Frassica, Head Philips Research the Americas, CMO, Philips North America, Dr.Kira Radinsky Chair & CTO, Diagnostic Robotics, Tsvi Gal, Head of Enterprise Technology at Sloan Kettering Center, Deborah L. Wince-Smith, President and CEO of the Council on Competitiveness, Matthew Tarascio, VP of AI at Lockheed Martin, Chris Novak , Global Director, Threat Research at Verizon , Deemah Al Yahya, Founder & CEO WomenSpark Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Mark Bealle, Head of Strategy and Policy at the DoD's JAIC.

Sirotin stated that, "As a Gen Z leader, I emphasize these dialogues as major catalysts that can equip Gen Z with the tools they need in order to succeed in tomorrow's digital economy." Minevich also asserted that, "As the 'new normal' emerges, what we learn now, and how we act on it, will allow us to better deal with the next pandemic—and any other simmering disruptive global events."

Key opinions expressed from panelists include thoughts from Mr. Dube on Covid as the true wakeup call for the world to go digital. "[Covid] is just the catalyst that has galvanized a very fast movement to the future [of digitalization]." Mr. Duranton also stressed that "Leaders need to understand AI and have a vision for AI," and stress the human-centric approach. On future digital reinvention, Mr. Bjelland stated "We need to move forward fast even though there is an enormous amount of uncertainty."

To View the Panel Discussion by The Digital Pioneers Network, click here

About Digital Pioneers Network

The Digital Pioneers Network is a think tank focused on digital leadership. We are a community of AI thought leaders, policy makers, innovators and experts focused on digital reinvention. The podcast can be found here .

About BootStrap Labs

BootstrapLabs is a leading, early-stage VC firm focused on Applied AI.

About Mark Minevich

Minevich is a President of Going Global Ventures and Chair of AI Policy at the International Research Centre for AI, under UNESCO, member of the B20 digital economy taskforce in the G20 He is a global digital cognitive strategist and artificial intelligence expert and venture capitalist.

Learn more about Mark at www.markminevich.com

About Angelica Sirotin

Angelica Sirotin is a Venture Entrepreneur, Founder, Advisor, Gen Z Digitalization Leader, and Executive Producer and Co-host of the Digital Pioneers Dialogue podcast. Angelica is also a 2017 recipient of the National Academy of Future Scientists and Technologists Award of Excellence.

Learn more about Angelica at https://bit.ly/2Bf2irH

