In-the-Water Sports Equipment Market 2022-2026 | Technological Advances in Water Sports Equipment to Boost Growth | Technavio

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

In-the-Water Sports Equipment Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

In-the-Water Sports Equipment Market is segmented as below:

Product

Sports Gear



Sports Apparel

Type

Swimming



Water Aerobics



Water Polo

Distribution channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The sports gear sector will gain a major proportion of the in-water sports equipment market. With the increased popularity of various sorts of water sporting activities and the reopening of water sports events, clubs, and amusement parks following the pandemic, the water sporting gear market is projected to gain traction in the future years.

In-the-Water Sports Equipment Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our in-the-water sports equipment market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the greater popularity of water sports as one of the prime reasons driving the in-the-water sports equipment market growth during the next few years.

In-the-Water Sports Equipment Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

adidas AG

Arena SPA

Baden Sports Inc.

Boardriders Inc.

KAP7 International

Mikasa Corp.

Nike Inc.

Pentland Brands Ltd.

Turbo Swim

Under Armour Inc.

In-the-Water Sports Equipment Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist in-the-water sports equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the in-the-water sports equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the in-the-water sports equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the in-the-water sports equipment market vendor

In-The-Water Sports Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.91% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 5.78 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.57 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, France, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled adidas AG, Arena SPA, Baden Sports Inc., Boardriders Inc., KAP7 International, Mikasa Corp., Nike Inc., Pentland Brands Ltd., Turbo Swim, and Under Armour Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysisfor the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

