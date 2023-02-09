In-the-water sports equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 5.78 billion from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global in-the-water sports equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.78 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.91% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on market size, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global In-the-Water Sports Equipment Market

In-the-water sports equipment market - Five forces

The global in-the-water sports equipment market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

In-the-water sports equipment market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

In-the-water sports equipment market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (sports gear and sports apparel), type (swimming, water aerobics, and water polo), and distribution channel (offline and online).

The sports gear segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the rising popularity of different types of water sporting activities and the reopening of water sports events, clubs, and amusement parks after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global in-the-water sports equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global in-the-water sports equipment market.

North America will account for 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the in-the-water sports equipment market in the region. Moreover, market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe , APAC, and MEA. Factors such as promotional campaigns and initiatives and a high participation rate in water sports will drive the in-the-water sports equipment market growth in North America during the forecast period.

In-the-water sports equipment market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

Technological advances in water sports equipment are driving the market growth.

The key competitors are innovating their products in terms of design, color, shape, and weight to meet the needs of consumers.

Many water sports equipment manufacturers are offering lightweight and advanced equipment.

In addition, the rising awareness about the benefits of leading a healthy lifestyle will further propel the demand for in-water sports equipment.

These factors will fuel the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The high popularity of in-water sports equipment is one of the key trends in the market.

In-water sports, especially swimming and water polo, have become popular sports at the Olympic Games.

In addition, the gender gap between the number of male and female athletes has been decreasing, thereby driving the popularity of swimming.

Many initiatives are being undertaken to promote the growth and expansion of water sports facilities.

Such factors will further support the market growth.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Strict regulations on high-tech swimsuits will challenge the in-the-water sports equipment market growth during the forecast period.

High-tech swimsuits are made up of scientifically advanced fabrics and materials such as nylon composites and spandex.

However, FINA has banned the use of these swimsuits due to the use of high-technology swimwear fabric in swimming competitions.

According to FINA guidelines set in 2015, swimsuits should be permeable to water and should not contain any metal, rubber, or polyurethane. It has also set certain coverage requirements.

Such regulations are hampering the growth of the global in-water sports equipment market.

What are the key data covered in this in-the-water sports equipment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the in-the-water sports equipment market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the in-the-water sports equipment market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the in-the-water sports equipment market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of in-the-water sports equipment market vendors

In-the-Water Sports Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.91% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.78 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 2.57 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled adidas AG, Aqua Lung International, Arena Spa, BEUCHAT INTERNATIONAL S.A.S, Boardriders Inc., Apollo Sports USA, Billabong, Cressi Sub Spa, Johnson Outdoors Inc., KAP7 International, Mares Spa, Mikasa Corp., Nike Inc., Obrien, Pentland Brands Ltd., Speedo International Ltd, Turbo Swim, and Under Armour Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

