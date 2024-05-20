In-the-Water Sports Equipment Market size is set to grow by USD 4.88 Billion from 2024-2028, technological advances in in-the-water sports equipment to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global in-the-water sports equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 4883.2 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 3.51% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global In-the-water sports equipment market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Sports gear and Sports apparel), Type (Swimming, Water aerobics, and Water polo), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Adidas AG, Apollo Sports USA Inc., Aqualung Trading, BEUCHAT INTERNATIONAL S.A.S, Boardriders, Cressi Sub Spa, Descente Ltd., Head, Johnson Outdoors Inc., JumpKing International LLP, KAP7 International, Mikasa Corp., Nike Inc., Obrien, Pentland Brands Ltd., Turbo Swim, and Under Armour Inc.

Segment Overview

This in-the-water sports equipment market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Sports gear

1.2 Sports apparel Type 2.1 Swimming

2.2 Water aerobics

2.3 Water polo Distribution Channel 3.1 Offline

3.2 Online Geography 4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 APAC

4.4 South America

4.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Sports gear- The In-the-Water Sports Equipment Market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the rising popularity of various water sporting activities. Key equipment includes inflatable catapults, aquatic hoverboards, Water Jetpacks, and Flying foxes. Heli skiing and Blob jumping cater to adventure seekers, while Subwing and surf parks offer unique experiences. Sports and leisure activities, such as surfing and snowboarding, are influenced by Western media and television shows. Companies like Saxdor, Zapata Flyboard, and Adidas expand their product lines, offering innovative gear for divers, kayakers, and team sports like water polo. Equipment includes the Water polo ball, Water polo clothing from brands like Adidas, Mikasa, Baden, Billabong, Turbo, and Under Armour. The Olympics further fuel market growth, making water sports a global phenomenon.

3.1 North America- The In-the-Water Sports Equipment Market encompasses a range of products, including inflatable catapults, aquatic hover devices, Water Jetpacks, and Flying foxes. This market witnesses significant growth in North America, particularly in the US and Canada, where water polo equipment sales dominate the swimwear sector. Promotional campaigns and adventure activities, such as heli skiing, blob jumping, and Surf parks, fuel market expansion in the sports and leisure industry. Western media and television shows showcasing water sports enablers, like the Electric surfboard and Zapata Flyboard, further boost market trends. Tourism and team sports, including divers, kayakers, swimmers, and water polo players, utilize specialized equipment, such as the Water polo ball, Water polo clothing from brands like Adidas, Mikasa, Baden, Billabong, Turbo, and Under Armour, for training and competition in surface water sports, including surfing and snowboarding, leading up to the Olympics.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

In-the-water sports, including swimming and water polo, have been prominent at the Olympics since their inception. Equipment for these sports, such as inflatable catapults, water jetpacks, and polo balls from brands like Mikasa and Adidas, enable participation and recognition in international competitions. Other equipment like surfboards, kayaks, and water polo clothing from brands like Billabong and Under Armour cater to leisure and adventure activities.

Market Challenges

• The global in-the-water sports equipment market is facing restrictions due to FINA's ban on high-tech swimsuits made from non-permeable materials like nylon composites and spandex. This has affected product lines in swimming, water polo, and other sports, impacting brands such as Adidas, Mikasa, Baden, Billabong, Turbo, and Under Armour. The market includes adventure sports, surfing, snowboarding, and recreational activities in swimming pools and resorts. Key trends are ticketing, merchandise, and guided tours for water sports like flyboarding.

Research Analysis

The In-the-Water Sports Equipment Market encompasses a wide range of products for various water sports activities, including surfing and snowboarding, enabled by Western media and Television shows. Key equipment include electric surfboards like Zapata Flyboard, inflatable catapults for flyboarding, and water jetpacks. These sports have gained popularity among millennials, leading to increased demand for water sports ticketing, merchandise, and resort facilities. Additionally, recreational activities such as kayaking, diving, swimming, and team sports are also driving market growth. Guided tours and parking facilities are essential services catering to tourists seeking adventure sports experiences. Overall, the market for water sports equipment is dynamic and diverse, offering exciting opportunities for innovation and growth.

Market Research Overview

The In-the-Water Sports Equipment Market encompasses a diverse range of products used for various water activities. These include surfboards, wetsuits, fins, snorkeling equipment, diving gear, kayaks, and paddleboards. Surfing sports involve surfboards and wetsuits for riding ocean waves. Swimming and snorkeling require wetsuits, masks, fins, and snorkels. Diving activities involve diving suits, tanks, regulators, and other essential equipment. Kayaking and paddleboarding involve kayaks or paddleboards, paddles, and necessary safety gear. Producers of these sports equipment cater to the needs of both recreational and professional users, ensuring top-notch quality and functionality. The market for in-the-water sports equipment continues to grow, driven by increasing consumer interest and advancements in technology.

