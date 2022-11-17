In-the-Water Sports Equipment Market to grow by USD 5.78 Billion by 2022-2026, Segmentation by Product, Distribution channel, Type and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the in-the-water sports equipment market, operating under the Consumer Discretionary market. The latest report on the in-the-water sports equipment market, 2021-2026 estimates it to register an incremental growth of by USD 5.78 billion at a CAGR of 3.91% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request the Latest Free sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global In-the-Water Sports Equipment Market 2022-2026

In-the-Water Sports Equipment Market 2022-2026: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global water sports equipment market as a part of the global leisure products industry within the global household durables market. The parent market, the global leisure products market, covers a variety of categories, including sports equipment, musical instruments, camping equipment, recreational vehicles, bicycles, toys, and other consumer-oriented games.

Technavio calculates the global household durables market size based on combined revenues generated by manufacturers of household durables, including consumer electronics, home furnishings, home building products, household appliances, houseware and specialties, and leisure products. Growth of the global leisure products market will be driven by the following factors:

Growing memberships in health and fitness clubs

Increase in awareness about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle

Rising number of dual-income households

Strong growth in online sales

Threat from counterfeit products

To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service, download a free sample report.

In-the-Water Sports Equipment Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Based on geographic segmentation, 45% of the market's originated from North America during the forecast period. In addition, the sports gear segment led the growth under the product segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.

By Product

Sports Gear



The in-the-water sports equipment market share growth by the sports gear segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growing popularity of various water sports activities and the reopening of water sports events, clubs, and amusement parks after the pandemic are projected to accelerate the growth of the water sporting gear market in the upcoming years.



Sports Apparel

By Type

Swimming



Water Aerobics



Water Polo

By Distribution channel

Offline



Online

By Geography

North America



North America will account for 45% of the market's growth throughout the forecast period. The two biggest markets in North America for in-water sports gear are the US and Canada . The market in this region will grow more quickly than the markets in Europe , Asia , and the Middle East and Africa. Over the projected period, the growth of the in-water sports equipment market in North America will be facilitated by promotional campaigns, initiatives, and the high participation rate in water sports.

Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Buy Sample Report.

In-the-Water Sports Equipment Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The in-the-water sports equipment market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the greater popularity of water sports as one of the prime reasons driving the In-the-Water Sports Equipment Market growth during the next few years.

In-the-Water Sports Equipment Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist in-the-water sports equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the in-the-water sports equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the in-the-water sports equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the in-the-water sports equipment market, vendors

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

In-the-Water Sports Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.91% Market growth 2022-2026 $5.78 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.57 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, Aqua Lung International, Arena Spa, BEUCHAT INTERNATIONAL S.A.S, Boardriders Inc., Apollo Sports USA, Billabong, Cressi Sub Spa, Johnson Outdoors Inc., KAP7 International, Mares Spa, Mikasa Corp., Nike Inc., Obrien, Pentland Brands Ltd., Speedo International Ltd, Turbo Swim, and Under Armour Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

