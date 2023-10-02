In-the-Water Sports Equipment Market to grow by USD 6.08 billion from 2022 to 2027, Adidas AG, Apollo Sports USA Inc., Aqualung Trading, and more to be key players of the market- Technavio

The in-the-water sports equipment market is estimated to grow by USD 6.08 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.43%. The in-the-water sports equipment market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer in-the-water sports equipment market are Adidas AG, Apollo Sports USA Inc., Aqualung Trading, BEUCHAT INTERNATIONAL S.A.S, Boardriders Inc., Cressi Sub Spa, Descente Ltd., Head, Johnson Outdoors Inc., JumpKing International LLP, KAP7 International, Mikasa Corp., Nike Inc., Obrien, Pentland Brands Ltd., Turbo Swim, and Under Armour Inc.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global In-the-Water Sports Equipment Market 2023-2027
Company Offering:

  • Adidas AG: The company offers water sports equipment such as swim caps, swimming shorts, and swimwear.
  • Apollo Sports USA Inc. - The company offers water sports equipment such as Bio Filter, Bio Seal, and Bio Fin.
  • Aqualung Trading - The company offers water sports equipment such as dive gear, freediving, snorkeling gear, gear bags, and dive lights.
By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market.

North America is estimated to account for 42% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Some of the major countries in North America which are significantly contributing to the market growth include the US and Canada. The main reason for the dominant market share in the US is due to the growing popularity of swimming in the region. Furthermore, there are several promotional campaigns and initiatives which is positively impacting the market growth in the region. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the market growth in North America during the forecast period.

  • Impactful driver- Increasing interest and participation in water sports
  • Key Trend - Increase in the number of female participation in the water sports
  • Major Challenges - Strict regulations on high-tech swimsuits

 Market Segmentation

The market share growth by the sports gear segment is significant during the forecast period. 

FAQS

  • How do the major trends impact the market?
  • How big is the North America market?
  • How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

Related Reports:

The sports bicycle market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.19% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 5,527.73 million. This sports bicycle market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (adults and kids), product (mountain bicycles, cyclo-cross bicycles, road racing bicycles, and track bicycles), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing fuel prices are driving growth in the sports bicycle market.

The camping sleeping bags market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.45% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 616.97 million. This camping sleeping bags market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), material (down fill and synthetic fill), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rise in adventure tourism is driving growth in the camping sleeping bag market.

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

9 Market Segmentation by Geography

10 Customer Landscape

11 Geographic Landscape

12 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

13 Vendor Landscape

14 Vendor Analysis

15 Appendix

