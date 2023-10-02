In-the-Water Sports Equipment Market to grow by USD 6.08 billion from 2022 to 2027, Adidas AG, Apollo Sports USA Inc., Aqualung Trading, and more to be key players of the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The in-the-water sports equipment market is estimated to grow by USD 6.08 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.43%. The in-the-water sports equipment market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer in-the-water sports equipment market are Adidas AG, Apollo Sports USA Inc., Aqualung Trading, BEUCHAT INTERNATIONAL S.A.S, Boardriders Inc., Cressi Sub Spa, Descente Ltd., Head, Johnson Outdoors Inc., JumpKing International LLP, KAP7 International, Mikasa Corp., Nike Inc., Obrien, Pentland Brands Ltd., Turbo Swim, and Under Armour Inc. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a FREE Sample before buying

Company Offering:

Adidas AG: The company offers water sports equipment such as swim caps, swimming shorts, and swimwear.

Apollo Sports USA Inc. - The company offers water sports equipment such as Bio Filter, Bio Seal, and Bio Fin.

Aqualung Trading - The company offers water sports equipment such as dive gear, freediving, snorkeling gear, gear bags, and dive lights.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market.

North America is estimated to account for 42% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Some of the major countries in North America which are significantly contributing to the market growth include the US and Canada. The main reason for the dominant market share in the US is due to the growing popularity of swimming in the region. Furthermore, there are several promotional campaigns and initiatives which is positively impacting the market growth in the region. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Impactful driver- Increasing interest and participation in water sports

Increasing interest and participation in water sports Key Trend - Increase in the number of female participation in the water sports

- Increase in the number of female participation in the water sports Major Challenges - Strict regulations on high-tech swimsuits

Market Segmentation

The market share growth by the sports gear segment is significant during the forecast period.

FAQS

How do the major trends impact the market?

How big is the North America market?

market? How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

