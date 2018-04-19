In Theaters This Fall, Brookdale's Hugely Popular "Celebrate Aging Film Festival"

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living residents are getting ready for their close-ups! The senior living provider has set the first Wednesday of October as the date for its second annual "Celebrate Aging Film Festival" and residents are already at work creating their entries. To change the perception of aging, residents and associates from each of Brookdale's about 1,000 communities are invited to submit a five-minute short film, made using only an iPad, which paints aging in a positive light. Brookdale will honor finalists and reveal the winners during a red carpet award ceremony at the historic Franklin Theatre in Franklin, Tennessee on October 3.

Marvalene and MaryDonna, Brookdale's Celebrate Aging Film Festival award winners

"I am still amazed at what our residents and associates accomplished last year," said Carol Cummings, Brookdale's senior director of Optimum Life Engagement. "We had so many inspiring entries that we had to create an additional category, The Courage Award, to honor films that tell the story of courageous older adults who are living life to the fullest in the face of significant challenges. I can't wait to see what our communities come up with this year."

Brookdale created the film festival to help change the perception of aging by communicating a positive, uplifting message that celebrates aging. The project is an opportunity for residents and associates to work together creatively using the iPad technology at each of the senior living communities.

Brookdale communities have until July 1 to submit their film. From there, the submitted films will be narrowed down to nominees for Best Picture, Best Writing, Best Acting, Best Technical Design and the Courage Award. Nominees for each category will be announced July 30. The finalists are all eligible for the Ecolab's People Choice Award, voted on by the public. In 2017, 74 communities submitted films, with nine receiving nominations and five taking home winning trophies. Watch highlights from the inaugural red carpet event here.

Ecolab, Brookdale's trusted partner in providing clean, safe and healthy environments for its residents, generously sponsors Brookdale's Celebrate Aging Film Festival.

