In their voices: Building connections through volunteering

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- April is National Volunteer Month, a time to recognize people who actively support their communities through volunteerism.

At Kellogg, volunteerism is entrenched in our Kellogg's Better Days® Promise and has been in our company's DNA from the beginning. In fact, whether at company-organized events or on their own time, our employees have volunteered over 106,000 hours in our communities globally since 2015!

We've heard a lot from our employees about how and why they appreciate the volunteer opportunities we offer. One piece of feedback that comes up time and time again: they like how these events allow them to engage with, and get to know, their colleagues from across the organization—including leaders.

Recently, a group of Kellogg employees, including the leaders of Kellogg's North America region and our Away From Home division, volunteered at the South Michigan Food Bank in our hometown of Battle Creek, Michigan. They packed donated Kellogg products in a "clean room" that was partly funded by one of our charitable funds .

We asked them what volunteering with their colleagues meant to them. Here's what they had to say.

Chris Hood, president, Kellogg North America

"We've seen that our people are happier and more fulfilled when they have company-sponsored opportunities to volunteer. I immensely enjoy any opportunity to connect with my colleagues, especially when it happens as we're doing good and creating better days for our communities."

Stefanie Miller, president, Kellogg's Away From Home

"After a few years of virtual volunteer activities, it's been great to get back to in-person opportunities where we get to not only see first-hand the impact we're creating, but also interact with each other. Many non-profits are feeling the strain of having people not being engaged the same way the last couple of years because of the pandemic, so anything we can do to get people back out there to experience this firsthand and inspire people to give back is important."

Jason Peck, Global Business Services

"It was really cool to volunteer at the South Michigan Food Bank because we got to pack some of our own Kellogg products, like Club® crackers—we packed three-and-a-half pallets of them. I also stood across the packing line from Chris Hood. You can learn a lot about the company from talking to executives outside of work. We also found out we have things in common as parents. We talked a lot about our kids."

Pete Ware, Sales

"Prior to COVID, I volunteered regularly with United Way during team events in the office. Now that Kellogg has adopted a hybrid work system, it's more challenging to coordinate team events. I'm thankful that Kellogg plans events that are open to the broader employee base. It's great to accomplish something for the community as well as get access to senior leaders that you wouldn't normally get. My experience has been that they are open and curious to hear what is going on from the 'feet on the street'."

