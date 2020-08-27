In This New Normal, Every "Work From Home" Computer is a Potential Entry Point For Hackers. Here is What Small Businesses Can Do

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As businesses begin to re-open and the workplace weighs the shift from brick and mortar to work from home offices, companies are faced with how to navigate these challenging times. To quickly enable work from home policies organizations have sometimes allowed their security policies to be more flexible in order to enable employees to work from home.

Employees working from home and/or home computers introduce a new element of risk and IT security exposure, and due to competing priorities and lack of knowledge or resources, IT security is often overlooked by small and midsize businesses. In these precarious economic times, a single ransomware attack has the potential of severely hurting and even bankrupting hundreds of thousands of small businesses. During normal time, running a secure IT environment is no easy task. Trying to secure the computing environment across dozens or hundreds of home offices is overwhelming and may even be impossible for most organizations. To assists small and midsize organizations better manage and secure their IT. Team Venti has condensed their knowledge of enterprise IT security into easy to understand, actionable recommendations for small and midsize companies, especially those already on or considering Microsoft 365.

Team's Venti IT security best practices can be quickly adopted via easy to deploy packages, designed and priced for small organizations, leveraging the same tools and configurations used by big organizations. For instance, just one of our best practices, using a feature already included in Microsoft 365 can protect against 90% of ransomware attacks!

Nick Trisel, Director of Business Acceleration at Team Venti said, "We are in this together, which is why we have worked hard in simplifying what are sometimes complex conversations and offer enterprise security hardening solutions packaged for small and medium sized businesses. The size of your company does not have to dictate the strength of your security."

Small and midsized organizations interested in immediately improving their IT security posture are encouraged to visit www.teamventi.com for more information.

About Team Venti

We are a Microsoft award-winning minority-owned organization based out of Austin, TX with over 10 years of experience helping clients succeed with Microsoft technologies.

For more information on Team Venti please visit: https://www.teamventi.com

