In Time for Fall Shopping Afterpay Celebrates New Brands and Afterpay Day

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Afterpay (ASX:APT), the leader in "Buy Now, Pay Later" payments, announced today that it has partnered with the top beauty, fitness and casual fashion retailers including Charlotte Tilbury, Fenty Skin, FILA, Huda Beauty, PUMA, vineyard vines - offering shoppers a more flexible way to pay just in time for fall and back-to-school shopping.

Additionally, Afterpay is once again celebrating its U.S. customers with its bi-annual Afterpay Day, curating deals and promotions from the best fashion, beauty and lifestyle retailers and brands. Consumers can visit Afterpay.com to access these promotions and discounts from thousands of participating merchants such as SHEIN, tarte cosmetics, bareMinerals, Sunday Supply, Madewell, APL, Ulta Beauty, Herschel Supply, ba&sh, ASOS, American Eagle, Steve Madden, Bandier and more. The sales launch at 12:00 am PST on Thursday, August 20, 2020 and run for 48 hours ending at 11:59 pm PST on Friday, August 21. 2020.

In time for the sales, Afterpay is launching two new features designed to give customers more freedom and flexibility.

Customers will now have visibility into their estimated spend limits and the option to reschedule payments.

Melissa Davis, Afterpay's Global Chief Revenue Officer said: "This is a very exciting time for us at Afterpay. Just in time for fall shopping, we are partnering with new amazing fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands that we know our customers love - while also hosting our always-popular Afterpay Day to say thank you to our customers with some of the best deals in the market."

Today, more than five million U.S. customers use Afterpay at more than 15,000 top retailers after just two short years since launching in the market.

About Afterpay Limited

Afterpay Limited (ASX: APT) has transformed the way people pay by giving merchants the ability to allow shoppers to receive products immediately and pay in four simple installments over a short period of time. The service is completely free for customers who pay on time - helping consumers spend money responsibly without incurring interest, fees or revolving and extended debt. As at 31 March 2020, Afterpay is offered by more than 48,400 of the world's best retailers and is used by more than 8.4 million active customers globally.

Afterpay is currently available in Australia, New Zealand, the United States and the United Kingdom where it is called Clearpay. Afterpay is on a mission to be the world's most loved way to pay.

