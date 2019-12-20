In Time for the Holiday Season, Cantina Catrina is Now Open

MIAMI, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the holidays…Find the traditions and flavor of Mexico at Cantina Catrina, in Dadeland Mall. From its bold and bright-colored decor to its Mexican dishes, Cantina Catrina brings homage to Mexican roots and cuisine. The unique restaurant has made visitors feel like they have been invited by La Catrina herself to enjoy the traditional and modern Mexican cuisine, made from scratch, with imported ingredients to keep original flavors. Nothing better than fresh food! All dishes are served as the kitchen prepares them, to ensure their quality.

Cantina Catrina Images

Those who are fans of mixology, can savor unique libations at Cantina Catrina's Bar, which displays a contemporary shrine to "El Día de los Muertos". Their variety of cocktails made with 100% distilled Mexican agaves will be the perfect match, for a tasty lunch or late-night fun this season.

At Cantina Catrina guests will immerse themselves in a newer version of what is known to be a "traditional Mexican cantina", but don't be fooled by the modern décor. The savory ingredients and traditional cuisine can be tasted in every single dish, including their Spicy Crab Guac, Lobster Burrito, Tamal de Lechón and Pollo a la diabla, (which can all be found on the varied menu) among other options. Food truck lovers are in for a treat, as Cantina Catrina has a Food Truck! Yes, on-demand tacos can be found at the Food truck situated right outside the restaurant serving "los mejores tacos de lechón" - it doesn't get more authentic than that!

Dadeland Mall's diverse range of restaurants and food options, for both families and shoppers now include a flavorful and fun concept for the whole family. Cantina Catrina, located in the newest wing, is a concept developed by Fine Spices Group, known for its emphasis and focus on a new wave of unique entertainment Restaurants. The space has a laid-back setting and vibe, encouraging anyone to stop by whether it be for lunch, brunch or a fun date night. The restaurant's colorful details, inspired by El Día de Los Muertos, give the location a very "Instagram-able" feel with bold signs, as well as walls decorated by graffiti artists. Stop by and get a taste of what everyone is buzzing about!

For media, bloggers RSVP and partnership inquiries, please contact: lmsantana@creativasgroup.com

To learn more about Cantina Catrina, visit: http//www.cantinacatrina.com

Follow on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/cantinacatrina

Interviews available upon request

ABOUT FINE SPICES BRANDS

Fine Spices is a restaurant concept developer that specializes in creating unique entertainment restaurants serving delicious food in a fun-warm ambiance that brings people together. The company is committed to supporting the environment and its communities to create a meaningful relationship with those around it. It's current brand porfolio includes: "Don Diablo Tacos, Torti-ya, Santo Gusano, Italianni's and Los Generales.

Media contact:

Liza Santana

231410@email4pr.com

305-968-2384

SOURCE Cantina Catrina

Related Links

http://www.cantinacatrina.com

