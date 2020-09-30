In Time of Upheaval, Nonprofit Founder's Narrative Debuts to Heartfelt Reviews, Capturing Essence of What People Today are Searching For

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Everyone says it's the 'power of one' that changes things, but I know it isn't, it's the power of one-ANOTHER that moves mountains and moves people," says Genevieve Piturro, founder of the successful national nonprofit Pajama Program and author of the new popular memoir, Purpose, Passion & Pajamas: How to Transform Your Life, Embrace the Human Connection, and Lead with Meaning.

Genevieve Piturro, Author, Speaker and Founder of the Nonprofit Pajama Program shares her inspiring journey to starting a nonprofit.

Piturro's story of a triumphant leap off the corporate ladder to bring pajamas to children in shelters is touching the hearts of others looking for their purpose during today's unsettled climate. Piturro's raw honesty of admitting to unmindful direction, internal struggles and self-realizations is resonating with so many who have to pivot business strategies, find new careers and battle internal struggles about what their purpose is.

"Piturro's story inspires so much of what I'm looking for in this time of my life. Her calling to do an extraordinary thing seems so simple but the impact was so tremendous. Especially now, in these times, I believe the book gives direction for many people pondering— What is life all about? How can I make a difference?" shared Darcie R. (Amazon)

Each chapter offers Heart-of-the-Matter takeaways for life and career which Genevieve hosts as masterclasses to teach individuals, groups and companies how to harness the power of the human connection to lead with meaning.

"This event was one of the most uplifting and inspirational we have hosted," shared Barbara Handa of the Princeton Club, NY, after Piturro's virtual Masterclass.

Genevieve Piturro:

A speaker, consultant, and author, Genevieve was a TV executive in NYC for 20 years when a little girl's question changed the course of her life and she jumped off the corporate ladder. She began delivering pajamas and books to children in shelters and in 2001 founded Pajama Program, a national non-profit which has distributed 7 million new pajamas and books to children. Genevieve's media appearances include OPRAH, TODAY, GMA, CNN, Fox & Friends, O Magazine and Forbes and she is the recipient of many awards. Piturro just delivered her first TEDx talk, "1 Idea + The Human Connection = 7 Million Pajamas and Books".

Press Contact:

Erin Gourley

PressWell PR

[email protected]

646-357-2293

SOURCE Genevieve Piturro

Related Links

https://www.genevievepiturro.com

