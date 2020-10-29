In Today's Troubling Times, There is Hope at Your Fingertips

The Joel Osteen's Inspiration Cube has more than 400 hand-selected, pre-programmed daily inspirations, affirmations, and sermons from the pastor. As one of the most popular inspirational figures in the U.S., Osteen is imminently qualified to spread hope during these troubling times, helping people start their day in a more positive way.

Timing for such a product, whether by divine intervention or not, could not have been better. "The opportunity to partner with Ideavillage Products Corporation literally came out of nowhere," said Osteen, referencing the surprise phone call he received from the company's CEO, Andy Khubani. "That call was the beginning of the Inspiration Cube," confided Osteen, adding "It was being invented to help people overcome negative thoughts and look to God – to stay in faith and prepare to see Him do the impossible. We just didn't know how much it would be needed then. But God did."

Joel Osteen's Inspiration Cube provides encouragement to people of all faiths. The high-quality audio device also doubles as a Bluetooth speaker for listening to music, podcasts and books.

Available at Walmart, Rite Aid, and Walgreens, and at InspirationCube.com for $39.99. Each purchase supports the ministry and Osteen will not receive any personal compensation.

Joel Osteen is a New York Times bestselling author and the Senior Pastor of America's largest church, Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas. More than 10 million viewers watch his weekly inspirational messages through television, and over 60 million people connect with Joel through his digital platforms worldwide. Joel can be heard 24/7 on SiriusXM 128 — Joel Osteen Radio. Connect with Joel on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram or visit his website at joelosteen.com .

