IN TWO WEEKS: Denver School Choice Expo to Return with # Schools and Family Fun

More than 40 schools and family-friendly activities await at this free Denver expo

DENVER, Dec. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver parents who want to find new schools for their kids can attend a free event on Saturday, Jan. 10 and learn more about all the different schools in the region. The Denver School Expo starts at 11:00 am at the Infinity Park Event Center, and more than 50 traditional, public charter, and private schools will have representatives available to talk with families about their school options.

The event, organized by Denver-based organization, Transform Education Now, in collaboration with the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation, is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week. It will take place from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, Jan. 10 at the Infinity Park Event Center in the International Ballroom (4400 East Kentucky Ave., Glendale, CO 80246). In addition to searching for schools, attendees can enjoy balloon art, face painting, and complimentary snacks.

"Colorado has an incredible ecosystem of school options, but we know that it is challenging for families to find, visit and evaluate all their options, especially working families," Nicholas Hernández; Executive Director Transform Education Now. "The Denver School Choice Expo is the only time families can ask all the questions they have and truly find the right learning environment for their unique learner."

National School Choice Week runs Jan. 25–31 and includes 28,000 events across America. The goal of the week is to raise awareness about the various education options available to families, empower parents to find the learning environment that best suits their child's needs, and help them feel confident in navigating those choices.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/events/denver-school-fair

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. We show parents how K–12 school choice can change their children's lives, and then guide them through the process of finding schools that best meet their children's needs. Our three charitable programs––National School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares––raise equal awareness of the public, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and nontraditional education options available for families. We are nonpolitical and do not advocate for or against legislation at any level of government.

SOURCE National School Choice Week