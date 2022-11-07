In-Vehicle Computer System Market to record USD 2.34 Bn incremental growth; Automotive Components and Accessories Market identified as parent market -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global in-vehicle computer system market has been categorized as a part of the global automotive components and accessories market within the global auto components market. The global auto parts and equipment market covers companies engaged in the production of parts and accessories for automobiles like passenger cars (PCs), electric vehicles (EVs), commercial vehicles (CVs), heavy-duty vehicles, and off-road vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, quad bikes, and three-wheelers. The global auto components market is expected to grow at a moderate pace. Technavio calculates the global auto components market size based on combined revenue generated by manufacturers of auto parts and accessories.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global In-Vehicle Computer System Market 2022-2026

In-Vehicle Computer System Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The in-vehicle computer system market report covers the following areas:

In-Vehicle Computer System Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

AAEON Technology Inc., Acrosser Technology Co. Ltd., ADLINK Technology Inc., American Portwell Technology Inc., Avalue Technology Inc., Axiomtek Co. Ltd., IBASE Technology Inc., IEI Integration Corp., JLT Mobile Computers AB, Lanner Electronics Inc., Neousys Technology Inc., NEXCOM International Co. Ltd., OnLogic Inc., Premio Inc., roda computer GmbH, S and T AG, SD OMEGA Co. Ltd., SINTRONES Technology Corp., WINSONIC ELECTRONICS CO. LTD., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are among some of the major market participants.

In-Vehicle Computer System Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global in-vehicle computer system market is segmented as below:

Application

Passenger Vehicle



Commercial Vehicle

Geographic

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East and Africa

In-Vehicle Computer System Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist in-vehicle computer system market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the in-vehicle computer system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the in-vehicle computer system market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of in-vehicle computer system market vendors

The automotive camera market share is expected to increase by USD 4.1 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.91%. The market is segmented by type (viewing and sensing camera and viewing only), vehicle (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The motorcycle instrument cluster market share is expected to increase by 6.36 million units from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.01%. The market is segmented by type (hybrid, digital, and analog) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

In-Vehicle Computer System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.07% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.34 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.01 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AAEON Technology Inc., Acrosser Technology Co. Ltd., ADLINK Technology Inc., American Portwell Technology Inc., Avalue Technology Inc., Axiomtek Co. Ltd., IBASE Technology Inc., IEI Integration Corp., JLT Mobile Computers AB, Lanner Electronics Inc., Neousys Technology Inc., NEXCOM International Co. Ltd., OnLogic Inc., Premio Inc., roda computer GmbH, S and T AG, SD OMEGA Co. Ltd., SINTRONES Technology Corp., WINSONIC ELECTRONICS CO. LTD., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

