In-Vitro and In-Vivo Micro Electrode Array Market size to grow by USD 7.71 million from 2022-2027| 3Brain AG, Alpha Omega Engineering Ltd., and Axion BioSystems Inc., are some emerging companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on Technavio's market sizing methodology, the In-Vitro and In-Vivo Micro Electrode Array Market size is predicted to increase by USD 7.71 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.86% during the forecast period. Companies are implementing various strategies like forming partnerships, mergers, expanding into new areas, and launching new products to improve their market position. The report also offers detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape, featuring information on leading companies including 3Brain AG, Alpha Omega Engineering Ltd., Axion BioSystems Inc., Blackrock Microsystems Inc., Cambridge NeuroTech, FHC Inc., Harvard Bioscience Inc., IMEC Inc., Innovative Neurophysiology Inc., MaxWell Biosystems AG, Microprobes for Life Science, MICRUX FLUIDIC S.L., NeuroNexus Technologies Inc., NMI Technologie Transfer GmbH, Plexon Inc., Ripple Neuro, Screen Holdings Co. Ltd., SpikeGadgets, Tucker Davis Technologies and World Precision Instruments. To gain access to more company profiles available with Technavio, request the sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global In-Vitro and In-Vivo Micro Electrode Array Market 2023-2027

In-Vitro And In-Vivo Micro Electrode Array Market: Segmentation Analysis

The In-Vitro And In-Vivo Micro Electrode Array Market is segmented by End-user (Pharmaceutical/biotech. comp. and CROs and Academic/government and other research labs), Type (Multiwell MEA and Single well MEA), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

In-Vitro And In-Vivo Micro Electrode Array Market: Regional Analysis

North America is projected to contribute 50% to the global market's growth during the forecast period. A substantial number of individuals suffer from neurological and psychiatric disorders, including conditions like Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, depression, sleep disorders, epilepsy, stroke, traumatic brain injury, and migraines. Consequently, government agencies are actively advancing their understanding of neuroscience and allocating funding to various projects aimed at discovering remedies for these brain-related ailments.

In-Vitro And In-Vivo Micro Electrode Array Market: Driver, Trend and challenge

Driver - The extensive use of Microelectrode Arrays (MEA) in neuroscience research is the key driver for the growth of In-Vitro And In-Vivo Micro Electrode Array market. MEA is a significant tool for studying neuronal function, both in controlled laboratory conditions (in vitro) and within living organisms (in vivo). It has demonstrated effectiveness in understanding neurological disorders like Parkinson's disease and has potential therapeutic applications for conditions like depression and epilepsy. High-Density MEA (HDMEA) further enhances complex neuronal culture analyses. Overall, MEA's widespread adoption in neuroscience research is expected to boost the global in vitro and in vivo MEA market during the forecast period.

Trend - The primary trend in the market is the rise of neurostimulation devices, notably Microelectrode Arrays (MEAs). MEAs are gaining clinical relevance due to advances in neuroscience, generating interest from clinicians, healthcare systems, and patients. They have the potential for neurostimulation, especially in conditions like depression, epilepsy, and migraines, which are often undertreated. As patients increasingly seek non-drug options for brain-related diseases, the demand for in vivo and in vitro MEAs is expected to grow during the forecast period, driven by research studies involving neurostimulation.

For details on challenges in the market, download the sample report here

What are the key data covered in this in-vitro and in-vivo micro electrode array market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the in-vitro and in-vivo micro electrode array market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the in-vitro and in-vivo micro electrode array market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of in-vitro and in-vivo micro electrode array market vendors.

Buy the full report of In-Vitro and In-Vivo Micro Electrode Array Market now

FAQS

How do the major trends impact the market?

How big is the North America market?

market? How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

Related Reports:

Stretchable Conductive Materials Market: The Global Stretchable Conductive Materials Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 31.4% between 2022 and 2027 with the market size forecast to increase by USD 5,010.63 million.

EEG and EMG Devices Market: The electroencephalogram (EEG) and electromyography (EMG) devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.59% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 826.8 million.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-User

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio