In-Vitro Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Agreements Analysis Report 2023 with a Directory of Deals Signed by the World's Leading Biopharma Companies

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In Vitro Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In Vitro Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the in vitro diagnostic deals entered into by the worlds leading biopharma companies.



Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of in vitro diagnostic deals from 2016 to 2023. The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter in vitro diagnostic deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



The report includes collaboration, development, research and licensing deals. This report contains a comprehensive listing of 246 in vitro diagnostic deals announced since 2016 including financial terms where available including links to online deal records of actual in vitro diagnostic partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties.

In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z, deal type and therapeutic target.

Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand. The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in in vitro diagnostic deal making since 2016.

Chapter Highlights



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of in vitro diagnostic dealmaking.



Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.



Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in in vitro diagnostic dealmaking since 2016.



Chapter 3 provides an overview of the leading in vitro diagnostic deals since 2016. Deals are listed by headline value.



Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in in vitro diagnostic dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of in vitro diagnostic deals, as well as contract documents available in the public domain.



Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of in vitro diagnostic deals signed and announced since Jan 2016, where a contract document is available in the public domain.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of in vitro diagnostic partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2016. The chapter is organized by specific in vitro diagnostic technology type in focus.

In Vitro Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides the reader with the following key benefits:

Understand deal trends since 2016

Browse in vitro diagnostic collaboration and licensing deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, deal type and therapy area

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in in vitro diagnostic dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. In vitro diagnostic deals over the years

2.3. Most active in vitro diagnostic dealmakers

2.4. In vitro diagnostic deals by deal type

2.5. In vitro diagnostic deals by therapy area

2.6. In vitro diagnostic deals by industry sector

2.7. Deal terms for in vitro diagnostic deals

2.7.1 In vitro diagnostic deals headline values

2.7.2 In vitro diagnostic deal upfront payments

2.7.3 In vitro diagnostic deal milestone payments

2.7.4 In vitro diagnostic royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading in vitro diagnostic deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top in vitro diagnostic deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active in vitro diagnostic dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in vitro diagnostic dealmakers

4.3. Most active in vitro diagnostic deals company profiles



Chapter 5 - In vitro diagnostic contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. In vitro diagnostic contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - In vitro diagnostic dealmaking by technology type



Deal directory

Deal directory - In vitro diagnostic deals by company A-Z

Deal directory - In vitro diagnostic deals by deal type

Deal directory - In vitro diagnostic deals by therapy area



Companies Mentioned

HelixBind

WuXi Biologics

Aytu BioPharma

Roka Bioscience

Zora Biosciences

Mesa Biotech

Sensible Medical Innovations

MyLabBox

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre

Unilabs

AmpTec

Glytec

Nordic Biolabs

Public Health England

America's Choice Provider Network

Clinical Genomics

Clinical Reference Laboratory

LifeScan

American Medical Depot

American Pathology Partners

MagnaCare

Lucence

Advanced Biological Laboratories

Advanced Cooling Therapy

Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Group

Massachusetts General Hospital

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Massachusetts Life Sciences Center

Accuscience

Mayo Clinic

Enzo Clinical Labs

MicroCoat Biotechnologie

BioTecon Diagnostics

AliveCor

Sintact Medical Systems

PredictImmune

Collective Medical

Trivector Biomed

XCellCure

Sensocure

Photocure ASA

PAVmed

Eckerd College

Oxford Immunotec

United Nations Children Fund

United States Agency for International Development

