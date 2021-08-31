In Vitro Diagnostic Market Swells To Largest Level Ever, 117 Billion Dollars: New Report

While the market grew double digits between 2020 and 2021, that rate of growth can't be sustained. Tweet this

"An early view of this year's IVD market might have predicted that given pandemic testing levels—that associated sales would be reduced while traditional test sectors improved," said Bruce Carlson, Publisher of Kalorama Information and SVP for Science and Medicine Group said. "That didn't happen."

Instead, the report says, both are increasing: COVID-19 volumes are brisk, while IVD sectors for chemistries, immunoassays, and diabetes testing are recovered or recovering. The result is a charged and growing market.

Kalorama said the results in this study exceed even Kalorama's own projections of the market made last year by fifteen percent, due to the strength of COVID-19 test volumes.

Kalorama's report says the market for in vitro diagnostic instruments, reagents and related supplies is estimated at $117 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow to $128 billion in 2026.

"That means while the market grew double digits between 2020 and 2021 that rate of growth can't be sustained in each year of our forecast," Carlson said. "You'll see a larger market, but with more status quo growth."

Kalorama's report estimates the market for many sectors of in vitro diagnostic testing including: clinical chemistry, blood banking, point-of-care, histology, hematology, coagulation and other in vitro diagnostics markets. The report, published each year, can be found at: https://kaloramainformation.com/product/the-worldwide-market-for-in-vitro-diagnostic-tests-14th-edition/

