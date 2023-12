In Vitro Diagnostics Analyzers Global Market Analysis - A $16.3 Billion Market by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 4.7 %

DUBLIN, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Analyzers: Global Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for IVD analyzers was valued at $12.2 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $16.3 billion by the end of 2028 at a CAGR of 4.7 % during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028. The increasing elderly population, growing incidence of chronic diseases, widening use of diagnostics for prevention and monitoring, and growing adoption of PoC testing are driving market growth.

Based on analyzer type, the market is categorized into immunoassay analyzers, clinical chemistry analyzers, hematology and hemostasis analyzers, molecular diagnostic analyzers and PoC analyzers. The molecular analyzers segment, which held the third largest market share in 2022, is expected to show the highest CAGR, at 6.0%, during the forecast period. This segment's share is attributed to the growing incidence of cancer and cancer-related diseases.

The market is also segmented into semi-automated and fully automated analyzers. The semi-automated segment accounted for 67.2% of the market in 2022. The fully automated segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, due to an increasing focus on automated and modulator laboratories. Its market share is expected to increase to 35.5% in 2028, up from 32.8% in 2022.

Based ontherapeutic area, the market for IVD analyzers is segmented into infectious diseases, diabetes, cardiology, oncology, nephrology and others. Infectious diseases accounted for 46.25 of the market in 2022 and this segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. The diabetes segment is a distant second, with 9.7% of the market in 2022, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

In this report, the end users of IVD analyzers consist of diagnostic laboratories, hospitals and clinics, research institutions, and others. Diagnostic labs accounted for 52.3% of the market share in 2022, and the segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. The increasing number of large laboratory networks with advanced instruments is driving the growth of this segment.

The current report highlights the current and future market potential of in vitro diagnostics analyzers along with an analysis of the drivers, restraints, challenges, and emerging trends in the market.

The Report Includes

39 data tables and 34 additional tables

An analysis of the global market for in vitro diagnostics (IVD) analyzers

Analyses of global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) from 2020 to 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Estimate of the actual market size and revenue forecast, and corresponding market share analysis by test type, level of automation, application, end user and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market growth drivers, opportunities and restraints, innovations and prospects, technologies, regulatory scenarios, and COVID-19's impact on the IVD industry

Discussion of sustainability trends and factors in the IVD analyzer market, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, companies' ESG scores, future of ESG, case studies and the ESG practices of leading companies

Overview of the emerging new technologies and patents in the market

Analysis of the major vendors in the market as well as the competitive landscape, including company market shares, financials, M&A deals and venture fundings

Profiles of the leading market players, including Siemens Healthineers, Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Analyzer Type

Global Market for IVD Analyzers

Market Analysis

Immunoassay Analyzers

Market Size and Forecast

Clinical Chemistry Analyzers

Hematology and Hemostasis Analyzers

Molecular Diagnostic Analyzers

Point-of-Care Analyzers

Other Analyzers

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Level of Automation

Semi-Automated Analyzers

Fully Automated Analyzers

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Therapeutic Area

Infectious Diseases

Diabetes

Oncology

Cardiology

Nephrology

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End User

Diagnostic Labs

Hospitals and Clinics

Research Institutions

Other Users

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 10 ESG Development

Sustainability in the IVD Analyzer Industry: An ESG Perspective

Key ESG Issues

Environmental Performance of IVD Companies

Social Performance of Key IVD Analyzers Companies

Governance Performance of IVD Analyzer Companies

Consumer Attitudes toward ESG in the IVD Analyzer Market

Case Study

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 11 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Technologies in the Market

Integration of AI and Machine Learning

Digital Morphology

Connected PoC Devices

Microfluidics and Miniaturization

Chapter 12 Regulatory Scenario

Chapter 13 M&A Analysis

Chapter 14 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 15 Company Profiles

Abbott Diagnostics

Becton, Dickinson And Co.

Biomerieux

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Danaher

Ekf Diagnostics Holdings

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Quidelortho

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

