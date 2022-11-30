In-vitro diagnostics instruments market: Growth Opportunities led by Abbott Laboratories and Beijing Leadman Biochemistry Technology Co. Ltd. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The in-vitro diagnostics instruments market size is estimated to grow by USD 48.3 billion during 2022-2027, at a CAGR of 9.18%. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing geriatric population. Furthermore, potential opportunities for physician office laboratories (POLs) are expected to boost market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global In-vitro Diagnostics Instruments Market 2023-2027

The report extensively covers the in-vitro diagnostics instruments market segmentation by product (immunochemistry, clinical microbiology, molecular diagnostics, and others), end-user (hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, academic and research institutes, and home care), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). Request A Free Sample Report

In-vitro diagnostics instruments market - Vendors

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors also adopt inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

Abbott Laboratories

Beijing Leadman Biochemistry Technology Co. Ltd.

bioMerieux SA

Biosino Bio Technology and Science Inc.

CPC Diagnostics Pvt Ltd.

DAAN Gene Co. Ltd.

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co. Ltd.

Myriad Genetics Inc.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Shanghai Kehua Bio Engineering Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics

Siemens AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Product Insights and News

Abbott Laboratories: The company offers in-vitro diagnostics instruments that can detect disease, conditions, and infections done on samples such as blood or tissue that have been taken from the human body.

The company offers in-vitro diagnostics instruments that can detect disease, conditions, and infections done on samples such as blood or tissue that have been taken from the human body. Becton Dickinson and Co.: The company offers in-vitro diagnostics instruments that are used in the clinical market to screen for microbial presence, grow and identify organisms, and test for antibiotic susceptibility.

The company offers in-vitro diagnostics instruments that are used in the clinical market to screen for microbial presence, grow and identify organisms, and test for antibiotic susceptibility. Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.: The company offers in-vitro diagnostics instruments that are used for ultrasensitive and absolute quantification of target material where the tools are cleared or in the process of approval through regulatory bodies (such as CE-IVD) for use in regulated environments.

The company offers in-vitro diagnostics instruments that are used for ultrasensitive and absolute quantification of target material where the tools are cleared or in the process of approval through regulatory bodies (such as CE-IVD) for use in regulated environments. bioMerieux SA: The company offers in-vitro diagnostics instruments that detect differences in target quantity as small as 1.5-fold in singleplex reactions and obtain 10 logarithmic units of linear dynamic range.

In-vitro diagnostics instruments market - Geographical Landscape

North America is estimated to account for 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The in-vitro diagnostics instruments market in North America is primarily driven by factors such as the growing aging population and the high prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases. Also, the rising awareness among the population has resulted in most people in the US having regular tests and check-ups, which has increased the sales of IVD products in the country, thereby driving regional market growth.

In-vitro diagnostics instruments market - Market Segmentation

The immunochemistry segment is estimated to contribute significantly to the global market's growth during the forecast period. The segment will be driven by the investments made by vendors in advanced technologies to develop innovative products. - Download a free sample report

What are the key data covered in this in-vitro diagnostics instruments market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the in-vitro diagnostics instruments market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the in-vitro diagnostics instruments market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the in-vitro diagnostics instruments market industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of in-vitro diagnostics instruments market vendors

In-vitro Diagnostics Instruments Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 180 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.18% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 48.3 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.9 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Beijing Leadman Biochemistry Technology Co. Ltd., bioMerieux SA, Biosino Bio Technology and Science Inc., CPC Diagnostics Pvt Ltd., DAAN Gene Co. Ltd., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co. Ltd., Myriad Genetics Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Shanghai Kehua Bio Engineering Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics, Siemens AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

