In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Regulations Course: A Systematic Approach from Regulatory Strategy to Regulatory Approvals in U.S./Europe/Canada (Boston, United States - October 14-15, 2019)

This 2 day interactive course on in-vitro diagnostics is structured to understand the different set of IVD regulations, how to navigate through this maze of IVD regulations, and to win regulatory approvals. This In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) course will make the attendees understand the IVD regulations and develop regulatory strategies that secure regulatory approvals.

In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) products provide critical information on patient's health condition, based on which the healthcare provider develops and administers treatment plan. Although IVDs are medical devices, they are regulated under a separate set of regulations in U.S., Europe, and Canada.



Learning Objectives:



After completion of this two day interactive course on IVD, the attendee will be able to:

Understand why IVD is regulated differently.

An overview of IVD Regulations - U.S. FDA., Europe (MDD), Canada .

(MDD), . Develop Regulatory Strategies and determine Regulatory Pathways.

Inclusion and exclusion of data and information for different submission.

Format and Content of premarket submissions.

Product Label and Labeling for IVDs.

Working and interacting with the reviewers and regulators.

Tips and Suggestions to secure rapid regulatory approvals.

Who Should Attend:



This interactive course is specifically developed for individuals, who are responsible for the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of IVD products.



This course is highly recommended for personnel involved in any of the following functions:

Department Managers (middle management)

Research & Development (R&D)

Product Design & Development

Validation Engineering

Regulatory Affairs

Quality Assurance

Quality Control

Manufacturing/Production

Agenda:



Day 1

Session 1: 09:00 AM - 10:30 AM

Evolving technologies and challenges of In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) products

Why the regulators need separate regulations even IVD is considered a device?

Know the process and players at OIR (aka OIVD) of CDRH and Health Canada

Morning Break: 10:30 AM - 10:45 AM



Session 2: 10:45 AM - 12:15 PM

Overview of US-FDA Regulations for IVDs

Lunch Break: 12:15 PM - 1:15 PM



Session 3: 1:15 PM - 2:45 PM

Determination of classification & Identification of Predicate Device(s)

Development of Regulatory Strategies and Pathways for IVDs

Special consideration of IVD labeling requirements

Afternoon Break: 02:45 PM - 03:00 PM



Session 4: 03:00 PM - 04:30 PM

Determine the type of the required pre-market submission for your IVD

Format and Content of 510(k), Pre-IDE, IDE and PMA

What is a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment (CLIA) of 1988?

Preparation and submission for CLIA Waiver Application

Day 2

Session 5: 09:00 AM - 10:30 AM

Overview of European IVD Regulations

Understanding of EU MDD 98/79/EC for IVD and applicable MEDDEV documents

Morning Break: 10:30 AM - 10:45 AM



Session 6: 10:45 AM - 12:15 PM

Special consideration to Classification Rules for IVDs

Conformity Assessment for CE Marking

Special Labeling and electronic Labeling Requirements for IVDs

Preparation of Technical File or Design Dossier

Lunch Break: 12:15 PM - 1:15 PM



Session 7: 1:15 PM - 2:45 PM

Overview of Canadian Medical Device Regulations (CMDR) for IVDs

Understanding similarities and differences between U.S. and Europe regulations

Afternoon Break: 02:45 PM - 03:00 PM



Session 8: 03:00 PM - 04:30 PM

Format and Content of Canadian Medical Device License (MDL) Application

Inclusion of the required data and information for MDL application

Conclusion & Summary of the course

