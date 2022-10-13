In-vitro Diagnostics Market to observe USD 33.16 Bn incremental growth; 35% growth to originate in North America -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global in-vitro diagnostics market size is expected to increase by USD 33.16 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.89% during the forecast period. According to the report by Technavio, the market will observe the highest incremental growth in North America. The region will account for 35% of the global market share over the forecast period. Factors such as increased insurance coverage, rise in R&D expenditure, and the growth of the geriatric population with chronic diseases are significantly contributing to the growth of the regional market. Explore future growth opportunities across various regions in detail. Buy Report Now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global In-vitro Diagnostics Market 2022-2026

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing geriatric population, chronic, and infectious diseases, high demand for personalized medicine, and increasing investments in drug discovery. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report covers the following areas:

In-vitro Diagnostics Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Technology

Immunoassay



Molecular Diagnostics



Clinical Chemistry



Hematology



Others

The market growth in the immunoassay segment will be significant during the forecast period. Immunoassay is a technique that primarily focuses on the identification and documentation of high-resolution cellular components within cells and tissue constituents such as proteins and lipopolysaccharides in clinical diagnostics and medical research laboratories. It is used to diagnose diseases, for biological research, and for drug development applications, which is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

About 35% of the overall market growth is expected to come from North America during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to high healthcare spending and an increase in promotions about the use of POC tests for the early detection of diseases.

Get deeper insights into the contribution of each business segment and region toward the growth of the global market by purchasing our full report. Start by Downloading a Free Sample

In-vitro Diagnostics Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the in-vitro diagnostics market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include:

Abbott Laboratories: The company offers in vitro diagnostics such as Alinity H-Series and CELL DYN Ruby.

The company offers in vitro diagnostics such as Alinity H-Series and CELL DYN Ruby. Danaher Corp.: The company offers in vitro diagnostics such as HemoCue Hb 801 System.

The company offers in vitro diagnostics such as HemoCue Hb 801 System. DiaSorin SpA: The company offers in vitro diagnostics such as DiaSorin LIAISON Calprotectin Assay.

The company offers in vitro diagnostics such as DiaSorin LIAISON Calprotectin Assay. F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.: The company offers in vitro diagnostics such as Elecsys Anti SARS CoV 2.

The company offers in vitro diagnostics such as Elecsys Anti SARS CoV 2. Illumina Inc.: The company offers in vitro diagnostics such as Illumina COVIDSeq Test.

The company offers in vitro diagnostics such as Illumina COVIDSeq Test. Agilent Technologies Inc.

ARKRAY Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. BGI Group

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

bioMerieux SA

Grifols SA

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics plc

QIAGEN NV

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Siemens AG

Sysmex Corp

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

In-vitro Diagnostics Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist in-vitro diagnostics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the in-vitro diagnostics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the in-vitro diagnostics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of in-vitro diagnostics market vendors

Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 62: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

