In-Vitro Diagnostics World Market 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, September 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Point of Care, Clinical Chemistry, Immunochemistry, Haematology, Microbiology, Molecular Diagnostics, Flow Cytometry, Infectious Diseases, Diabetes, Cardiology, Autoimmune Diseases, Renal Diseases, Pharmacogenomics, HIV/AIDS, Reagent & Kits, Instruments, Data Management Software & Services, Hospitals, Laboratories, Home Care Testing, Research Institutes, Blood Glucose Testing, Infectious Disease Testing, Rapid Coagulation Testing,Cholesterol Testing, Pregnancy Testing, Basic Metabolic Panel, Electrolyte Panel, Liver Profile, Lipid Profile, Thyroid Function Test, ELISA, Immuno-PCR, Rapid Test, Western Blot, Enzyme linked Immunospot Assay

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )





The revenue of the in-vitro diagnostics market in 2017 was estimated at $63bn and was dominated by the Point of Care Testing Segment. The Molecular Diagnostics segment will be the fastest growing segment in the first-half of the forecast period.

How this report will benefit you



Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.

In this brand new 263-page report you will receive 107 tables and 81 figures- all unavailable elsewhere.

The 263-page report provides clear detailed insight into the in-vitro diagnostics market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.

Report Scope

• In-Vitro Diagnostics market forecasts from 2018-2028

• This report breaks down the revenue forecast for the main submarkets by Type:



• Point of care



• Clinical chemistry



• Immunochemistry



• Haematology



• Microbiology



• Molecular Diagnostics



• Flow Cytometry



• Others

• The Point of Care Diagnostic submarket is further segmented into:



• Blood Glucose Testing



• Infectious Disease Testing



• Rapid Coagulation Testing



• Cholesterol Testing



• Pregnancy Testing

• The Clinical Chemistry submarket is further segmented into:



• Basic Metabolic Panel



• Electrolyte Panel



• Liver Profile



• Lipid Profile



• Thyroid Function Test

• The Immunochemistry submarket is further segmented into:



• ELISA



• Immuno-PCR



• Rapid Test



• Western Blot



• Enzyme linked Immunospot Assay

• This report breaks down the revenue forecast for the main submarkets by Application:



• Infectious Diseases



• Diabetes



• Cardiology



• Autoimmune Diseases



• Renal Diseases



• Pharmacogenomics



• HIV/AIDS



• Other Applications

• This report breaks down the revenue forecast for the main submarkets by Products & Services:



• Analyzers



• Reagents



• Software & Services

• This report breaks down the revenue forecast for the main submarkets by End-User:



• Lab Testing



• Hospital Testing



• University Testing



• Home Care Testing

• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2028 for these regional and national markets:



• Americas: US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Americas



• Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe



• Asia: India, China, Japan, Rest of Asia



• RoW

Each regional and national market is further segmented by type.

• Our study includes SWOT analysis and STEP analysis of the in-vitro diagnostics market.

• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the in-vitro diagnostics market:



• Abbott Diagnostics



• Agilent Technologies



• Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)



• BioMerieux



• Bio-Rad



• Danaher Corporation



• DiaSorin Diagnostics s.p.a



• Roche Diagnostics



• Siemens Diagnostics



• Sysmex Corporation

Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the in-vitro diagnostics market. You find data, trends and predictions.

Buy our report today In-Vitro Diagnostics World Market 2018-2028: Point of Care, Clinical Chemistry, Immunochemistry, Haematology, Microbiology, Molecular Diagnostics, Flow Cytometry, Infectious Diseases, Diabetes, Cardiology, Autoimmune Diseases, Renal Diseases, Pharmacogenomics, HIV/AIDS, Reagent & Kits, Instruments, Data Management Software & Services, Hospitals, Laboratories, Home Care Testing, Research Institutes, Blood Glucose Testing, Infectious Disease Testing, Rapid Coagulation Testing, Cholesterol Testing, Pregnancy Testing, Basic Metabolic Panel, Electrolyte Panel, Liver Profile, Lipid Profile, Thyroid Function Test, ELISA, Immuno-PCR, Rapid Test, Western Blot, Enzyme linked Immunospot Assay

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website : https://www.visiongain.com/report/in-vitro-diagnostics-world-market-2018-2028/

3M



Abbott Laboratories



AbbVie



AccuQuik



ACON Laboratories



Adaltis



AdnaGen AG



Affymetrix



Agendia



Agilent



Akonni Biosystems



Alere



Amgen



Apogee Flow Systems Ltd.



Arkay



AssuraGen



Assurex Health, Inc.



Astute Medical



Atlas Genetics



B.Braun



Bayer



Beckman Coulter



Binding Site



Biohit HealthCare



Biokit S.A



bioMérieux



Bio-Rad



BioStar



BioSystems



Bio-Techne



bioTheranostics



Bristol Myers-Squibb



CardioGenics



Caribou Biosciences



Celerus Diagnostics



Cepheid



Claros Diagnostics



Compendia Bioscience



Corgenix



Crescendo Bioscience



Dako



Danaher



Daxor Corporation



Dexcom



DiaGenic



Diagnostics for Real World



DiaSorin



Diaxonhit



Diazyme Laboratories



Editas Medicine



Exosome Diagnostics



Expedeon



Expression Diagnostics



Focus Diagnostics



Fujirebio Diagnostics Inc.



GE Healthcare



Gene Chip Research Centre, Tianjin, China



Genentech



GenMark Diagnostics



Genomic Health



Gen-Probe



Glycominds



Haemonetics Corporation



Hai Kang Life Corporation



Helena Laboratories



HemoCue



Hologic



Human Genetics Commission



Immucell



Immucor



Innogenetics



Innova Biosciences



Innova Biotechnology Co.



Instrumentation Laboratory



Intec



Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.



Ipsogen



Janssen Biotech



Janssen Pharmaceuticals



Johnson & Johnson



Kreatech Diagnostics



Lab-21



LabIndia



Launch Diagnostics



Leica Microsystems



Life Technologies



LifeScan



Luminex



Med BioGene



Melanoma Diagnostics



Meridian Bioscience



Milagen



Miltenyi Biotec



Mindray



Miraca Life Sciences



Myriad Genetics



mySugr GmbH



Nanosphere



Neo New Oncology



Nova Biomedical



Novartis



Novatein Biosciences



Onconome



OraQuick



Orion Genomics



Ortho Clinical Diagnostics



PathWorks Diagnostics



PerkinElmer



Phillips



Polymedco



Polymer Technology Systems, Inc.



Precipio



Qiagen



Quest Diagnostics



Quidel



Radiometer Medical



Randox Laboratories



Recombinetics, Inc.



Response Biomedical



Roche



Rules-Based Medicine



Saladax Biomedical



Sangamo



Sanofi



SDIX



Sekisui Diagnostics



Sera Prognostics



SeraCare Life Sciences



Siemens



Siemens Healthineers



Sigma Aldrich Corporation



Span Diagnostics



Stago



STARLIMS Technologies



SterilMed



Stratedigm, Inc.



Suzhou Ribo Life Sciences



Synthes



Sysmex



Target Discovery



Targeted Diagnostics & Therapeutics



Tem International GmbH



Tethys Bioscience



Thermo Fisher Scientific



Tocagen



Tosoh Bioscience



Transasia Bio Medicals



Trinity Biotech



UroSens



VentriPoint



Verax Biomedical



Vermillion



Viewics, Inc.



ViiV Healthcare



Ypsomed

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

SOURCE Visiongain