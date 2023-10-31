In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Devices Market size to grow by USD 411.62 million from 2023-2028| ASTEC CO. Ltd., Cook Group Inc., Cryotech, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., and more among the key companies in the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Devices Market size is expected to grow by USD 411.62 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.67% during the forecast period, according to Technavio market analysis. Companies are implementing various strategies like forming partnerships, mergers, expanding into new areas, and launching new products to improve their market position. The report also offers detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape, featuring information on 15 leading companies including ASTEC CO. Ltd., Cook Group Inc., Cryotech, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., FUJIFILM Corp., Genea Ltd., Gynotec BV, Hamilton Thorne Ltd., KITAZATO Corp., LabIVF Asia Pte Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., NidaCon International AB, Nikon Corp., Progyny Inc., Rocket Medical Plc, The Cooper Companies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Vitrolife AB. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global IVF Devices Market 2024-2028

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Devices Market 2024 – 2028: Company Profile:

Cook Group Inc. - The company offers IVF devices such as minic benchtop incubator, bakri postpartum balloon, and guardia embryo transfer catheter.

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Devices Market 2024 - 2028: Segmentation Analysis

The market is segmented by Product (Culture media and reagents, Accessories and disposables, and Instruments), End-user (Fertility clinics, Hospitals, and Research centers), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The culture media and reagents segment is expected to experience substantial market share growth during the forecast period. These essential substances are integral to nurturing and cultivating embryos outside the human body within IVF laboratories. They create an environment that replicates conditions within the female reproductive tract, facilitating the development and maturation of embryos before they are chosen for transfer into the uterus.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Devices Market 2024 - 2028: Geographical Analysis

In North America, it is anticipated that the in vitro fertilization (IVF) devices market will make a substantial contribution to the global market's growth, accounting for approximately 43% during the forecast period. There is a rising trend in infertility cases in North America, driven by factors such as delayed childbearing, lifestyle changes, and medical conditions. Consequently, there is a growing demand for fertility treatments, particularly IVF. North America is known for its well-developed healthcare infrastructure and high-quality medical care, which includes access to advanced IVF technologies and treatments. Additionally, with the aging population in North America, more individuals and couples are turning to fertility treatments to address age-related fertility challenges, further fueling the demand for IVF services and devices.

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Devices Market 2024 - 2028: Driver & Trend:

Driver

Rising prevalence of late parenthood driving market growth

Increased age of parenthood a major factor in infertility issues

Global median age for first childbearing significantly increased

Factors include increased contraceptive use, focus on education and careers, and urbanization

High-quality reproductive care and affordable treatment in medical tourism destinations attract individuals seeking fertility care.

Less-restrictive legal conditions and liberal social, ethical, and religious views also contribute.

Late parenthood's rising prevalence continues to drive market growth.

Trend - Rapid technological advancements in IVF procedures are an emerging trend shaping market growth.

Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download the sample report to gain access to this information

Related Reports:

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Disposables Market: The in vitro fertilization (IVF) disposables market size is estimated to grow by USD 248.53 million at a CAGR of 7.66% between 2022 and 2027.

Fertility Services Market: The fertility services market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.68% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 8.3 billion.

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Product Market Segmentation by End-Users Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio