In Vitro Fertilization Market Outlook 2026-2031: Rising Infertility Rates & Advancements in Assisted Reproductive Technologies Drive Global Market Growth, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the in vitro fertilization market size is projected to grow from USD 30.90 billion in 2026 to USD 45.90 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.28% during the 2026-2031 forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of infertility, delayed pregnancies, growing awareness of assisted reproductive technologies (ART), and continuous advancements in fertility treatment procedures. The market is witnessing sustained expansion as fertility clinics, healthcare providers, and technology developers invest in improving treatment success rates and expanding access to reproductive healthcare worldwide.

The growth of the in vitro fertilization market is closely associated with changing demographic trends and rising demand for fertility treatments. Factors such as delayed parenthood, declining fertility rates, lifestyle-related reproductive disorders, obesity, and increasing incidence of conditions including polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis are contributing to higher demand for IVF procedures. In addition, growing acceptance of fertility treatment among single parents and same-sex couples is expanding the addressable patient population.

The market is benefiting from continuous research in reproductive medicine and increasing collaboration between fertility centers, biotechnology companies, and medical device manufacturers. As assisted reproductive technologies continue to evolve, healthcare providers are increasingly adopting integrated fertility solutions designed to improve patient experience, treatment efficiency, and long-term reproductive outcomes.

In Vitro Fertilization Market Share by Region

North America represents a significant share of the in vitro fertilization market, supported by advanced fertility care infrastructure, increasing awareness of assisted reproductive technologies, favorable reimbursement in select markets, and continued technological innovation.

Europe holds a notable position in the market, driven by growing utilization of fertility treatments, supportive regulatory frameworks in several countries, expanding fertility clinic networks, and increasing public awareness regarding reproductive healthcare.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region due to rising infertility prevalence, increasing healthcare expenditure, expanding medical tourism, improving access to fertility services, and growing investments in reproductive medicine across countries including China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, "The in vitro fertilization market continues to evolve alongside changing demographic patterns, technological innovation, and expanding access to reproductive healthcare. Mordor Intelligence applies structured research methodologies supported by cross-validated industry data and transparent analytical frameworks, enabling decision-makers to evaluate market developments with greater confidence."

In Vitro Fertilization Market Trends & Forecast

Growing Adoption of Advanced Embryo Selection Technologies

Fertility centers are increasingly adopting artificial intelligence-assisted embryo assessment, time-lapse imaging, and genetic testing technologies to improve clinical success rates and optimize treatment outcomes.

Expansion of Fertility Clinics and Medical Tourism

Increasing investments in specialized fertility centers and the growing popularity of cross-border reproductive care are expanding patient access to advanced IVF treatments worldwide.

In Vitro Fertilization Market Segmentation Overview

By Product

Reagents & Media

Culture Media



Cryopreservation Media



Semen Processing Media



Instruments

Imaging Systems



Incubators & Time-Lapse Chambers



Cryosystems (LN₂ Tanks, Freezers)



IVF Workstations & Clean-Air Cabinets



Ovum Aspiration Pumps



Sperm Separation Systems



Micromanipulator Systems



Other Instruments



Consumables & Disposables

Pipettes & Tips



Catheters & Needles



Culture Dishes & Slides



Embryo Transfer Sets



By Cycle Type

Fresh IVF Cycles – Non-Donor

Thawed / Frozen IVF Cycles – Non-Donor

Donor Egg IVF Cycles

Donor Sperm IVF Cycles

By Procedure Type

Conventional IVF

IVF with ICSI

IVF with PGT/PGD

Mini-IVF & Natural-Cycle IVF

By End User

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals & Surgical Centers

Cryobanks & Research Laboratories

By Geography

North America

United States



Canada



Mexico



Europe

Germany



United Kingdom



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea



Rest of Asia-Pacific



Middle East and Africa

GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East and Africa



South America

Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/invitro-fertilization-market?utm_source=prnewswire

In Vitro Fertilization Market Competitive Outlook

The in vitro fertilization market features fertility technology providers, medical device manufacturers, reproductive healthcare companies, and specialized laboratory solution providers focused on improving treatment success, laboratory efficiency, and patient outcomes. Market participants are investing in advanced embryo culture systems, cryopreservation technologies, genetic testing platforms, automation solutions, and AI-enabled reproductive technologies to strengthen their competitive positions. Strategic partnerships, clinic expansion initiatives, and continuous product innovation continue to shape the competitive landscape.

Major Companies in the In Vitro Fertilization Market include:

Vitrolife AB

CooperSurgical Inc.

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific

Hamilton Thorne Ltd.

Merck KGaA

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The vitrification market is estimated to grow from USD 12.56 billion in 2026 to USD 26.96 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 16.52% during the forecast period. Growth is fueled by increasing use of cryopreservation in assisted reproductive technologies, expanding applications in regenerative medicine and biobanking, and rising demand for long-term preservation of biological samples.

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