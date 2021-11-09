In Vitro Fertilization Market worth $ ~2.10 billion by 2031- Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a latest Trending report Titled "In Vitro Fertilization Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2031" The global in-vitro fertilization market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~10.6% from 2021-2031 owing to growing success rate of IVF and rising awareness regarding IVF treatment.

Request sample PDF of this report at:

https://growthplusreports.com/product/in-vitro-fertilization-market/

Market Overview

In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a form of assisted reproductive technology that helps with fertility and assist with the conception of the child. IVF is a surgical procedure in which help sperm fertilize an egg, and then the fertilized egg is then implanted in the uterus or can be frozen for storage. This procedure works by using a combination of medicines and surgical procedures. IVF involves multiple steps and it takes several months to complete the process. Steps involved in IVF are stimulation, egge retrieval, insemination, embryo culture and transfer. This procedure can be done using a couples own eggs and sperm or can be done using eggs, sperm or embryos from a known or anonymous donor. The procedure is expensive and only few states have laws that state that health insurance companies must cover partial or overall of the costs of infertility treatment if they meet certain requirements.

Growth Engines

In the past few years fertility market has experienced an influx of investments by public-private firms. Multiple companies are investing for development of new advanced products or for opening new fertility clinics. For instance, in Oct 2019, Sverica Capital Management LP, a private equity investment firm, made a strategic investment in In Vitro Sciences LLC, a company which operates a network of fertility clinics in the U.S. Similarly, in Jun 2020, IVF Access, a Bengaluru-based healthcare startup which is dedicated on providing In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) treatments in India, received US$5 million in Series a funding. This round was funded by Vertex Ventures SEA & India. This capital fund will be used for set up IVF clinics across India that provides assisted reproductive treatments.

Covid Impact on In Vitro Fertilization Market

The Covid-19 pandemic has poised secral concerns and poteila risks to pregent women or ones considering childbearing. After the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 infection to be a pandemic, several professional organization/societies around the world recommended suspending therapy for infertility services in March 2020. The guidelines published by reproductive medicine societies during this period endorsed cessation of infertility services. Preventing possible virus induced complications of as well as concerns regarding potential vertical transmission to the fetus in Covid-19 positive mothers were among the reasons that infertility servies were ceased. Fertility treatment being considered as a non-emergemcy treatment all the surgical procures related to infertility were postponed diring the pandemic. These factors had a great impact on the IVF market.

Speak to analyst to know Covid-19 impact on this industry:

https://growthplusreports.com/product/in-vitro-fertilization-market/

Competitive Landscape

Promient players operating in the global market:

CooperSurgical Fertility & Genomic Solutions (The Cooper Companies)

Cook

Vitrolife

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific

Merck KGaA

IVFtech ApS

Limited, Rocket Medical plc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Esco Medical

The global in vitro fertilization market has been analyzed from four perspectives: Products & Services, Type of Cycle, End User, and Region.

Excerpts from 'By Products & Services Segmentation'

Based on products and services, the in vitro fertilization market has been segmented into instruments, reagents, accessories, and services. Instruments segment is further sub-segmented into imaging systems, cabinets, incubators, cryosystems, vitrification instrument, OVUM aspiration pumps, sperm separation systems, micromanipulator systems, anti-vibration tables, and other instruments. Reagents segment is further bifurcated into embryo culture media, sperm processing media, OVUM processing media, and cryopreservation media. Reagents accounted for the largest market share in 2020. Increasing number of IVF procedures have led to increasing use of reagents and in turn contributing to the growth of the segment. Moreover, rising success rate of the in vitro fertilization is also contributing to the segmental growth.

Browse full report at: https://growthplusreports.com/product/in-vitro-fertilization-market/

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Check out more trending reports in healthcare industry by Growth Plus Reports:

Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Market by Technology [Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR)], Offering [Instruments, Reagents, Software and Services], Application [Clinical Application, Research Application and Forensic Application], End User [Hospitals, Academic Institutes & Research Centers and Diagnostic Centers] – Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2031

Genetic Testing Market by Testing Type [Prenatal & Newborn Testing, Diagnostic Testing, Carrier Testing, Predictive & Presymptomatic Testing, and Pharmacogenomic Testing], Technology [Cytogenetic Testing, Biochemical Testing, and Molecular Testing] – Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2031

High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market by Product Type (Instruments, Consumables, and Accessories), Application (Clinical Research, Forensic, and Diagnostics)–Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2031

About Us:

Growth+Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth+ portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

Contact:

Manan Sethi

Director, Market Insights

Email: [email protected]

Phone no: +91 96545 76783

Web: https://growthplusreports.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Growth Plus Reports