In-vitro fertilization services in US Market to Reach $8,186.08 Million by 2027 in the short term and $13,944.38 Million by 2032 Globally, at 11.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Summary: U.S. In-vitro fertilization (IVF) services are advanced assisted reproductive technologies designed to help individuals and couples overcome infertility and achieve successful pregnancies. IVF involves the retrieval of eggs and sperm, fertilization in a controlled laboratory environment, and the transfer of embryos into the uterus.





WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "U.S. In-vitro Fertilization Services Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025–2032," which valued the global IVF services market at $5,910.98 million in 2024, and is projected to reach $13,944.38 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 11.3% from 2025 to 2032. Growth is fueled by increasing infertility rates, supportive government initiatives, technological advancements in assisted reproductive techniques, and rising acceptance of IVF across both developed and emerging economies.

These services are widely utilized by couples facing fertility challenges due to medical, lifestyle, or age-related factors. Increasing cases of infertility, rising maternal age, delayed pregnancies, and growing awareness about fertility treatment options have accelerated the adoption of IVF services globally. Their applications extend across fertility clinics, hospitals, and research institutes, supported by continuous advancements in cryopreservation, preimplantation, genetic testing, and donor programs. Expanding accessibility through specialized fertility centers and medical tourism is further driving demand.

Market Introduction

U.S. In-vitro fertilization (IVF) services are a technique of assisted reproductive technology (ART), designed to help individuals and couples overcome infertility challenges. The process involves fertilizing an egg with sperm outside the body in a laboratory setting, followed by the transfer of the resulting embryo into the uterus. The U.S. IVF services market is witnessing significant growth due to rising infertility rates linked to lifestyle factors, delayed family planning, and medical conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis. Advancements in fertility treatments, including improved embryo freezing techniques (cryopreservation), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT), and donor egg/sperm programs, are further driving adoption. Growing societal acceptance, supportive insurance coverage in certain states, and the increasing number of fertility clinics across the country are expanding access to treatment. Moreover, technological integration such as artificial intelligence (AI) in embryo selection and personalized treatment protocols are expected to accelerate the growth of IVF services in the U.S. over the coming years.

Report Overview:

The U.S. in-vitro fertilization services market is segmented on the basis of gender, procedure, cycle type, end user, and offering. On the basis of gender, the market is divided into male infertility, female Infertility, and others. On the basis of procedure, the market is divided into ICSI IVF, Non ICSI IVF, and IUI. On the basis of cycle type, the market is divided into IVF cycle and IUI cycle. IVF cycle is further divided into fresh IVF cycle, thawed IVF cycles, and donor egg IVF cycles. On the basis of end user, the market is divided into fertility clinics, hospitals, surgical centers, and clinical research institutes. On the basis of offering, the market is divided into IVF drugs, IVF media and reagents, and IVF and IUI services.

By gender, the female segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2024 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By procedure, the ICSI IVF segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2024 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By cycle type, the IVF cycle segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2024 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By end user, the fertility centers segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2024 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By offering, the IVF and IUI services segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2024 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Report Coverage & Details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2025–2032 Base Year 2024 Market Size in 2023 $5,910.98 million Market Size in 2035 $13,944.38 million CAGR 11.3 % No. of Pages in Report 160 Segments Covered Gender, Procedure, Cycle Type, End User, and Offering Target Country U.S. Drivers Surge in number of IVF procedures Increase in prevalence of infertility Growing Awareness of IVF Services Opportunity Technological Innovation in IVF & ART Restraint High Cost of U.S. In-Vitro Fertilization Services

Market Growth & Opportunities Factors :

The U.S. in-vitro fertilization (IVF) services market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of infertility due to lifestyle factors such as delayed parenthood, obesity, smoking, and stress. Growing awareness of fertility treatments, increasing acceptance of assisted reproductive technologies (ART), and the expansion of fertility clinics across urban centers are further accelerating demand.

Technological advancements in IVF procedures, including preimplantation genetic testing (PGT), cryopreservation, time-lapse embryo imaging, and artificial intelligence (AI) in embryo selection, are enhancing success rates and improving patient confidence in treatments. Additionally, the integration of donor egg/sperm programs and surrogacy services provides more options for diverse patient groups, including single parents and same-sex couples.

Insurance coverage expansion in several US states, coupled with employer-sponsored fertility benefits from large corporations, is creating new opportunities. Moreover, the growing trend of fertility preservation through egg and sperm freezing among career-focused individuals contributes significantly to long-term market growth.

Major Challenges in Industry & Solutions :

A major challenge for the US IVF services market is the high treatment cost, as a single IVF cycle can range from $12,000 to $20,000, often excluding medications. To address this, clinics are offering financing options, multi-cycle packages, and collaborating with insurance providers to expand affordability and access.

Another challenge is the emotional and psychological burden associated with IVF treatments, given the physical demands, uncertainty, and stress involved. Many clinics are now integrating counseling, patient support programs, and holistic wellness approaches to improve patient experience and outcomes.

Regulatory and ethical considerations around embryo research, donor anonymity, and surrogacy laws also present hurdles. To navigate this, fertility service providers are focusing on compliance with state-level regulations, transparent consent processes, and engaging in patient education to build trust.

Regional Insights

The U.S. dominates the infertility services market, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high treatment awareness, and increasing prevalence of infertility among both men and women. The U.S. leads the region with strong demand for assisted reproductive technologies (ART), fueled by factors such as delayed parenthood, rising maternal age, lifestyle-related infertility, and higher success rates of IVF procedures.

The country also benefits from favorable insurance coverage expansion and supportive reimbursement policies in select states, which make infertility treatments more accessible to a wider population. Additionally, the presence of leading fertility clinics, research institutions, and specialized IVF centers positions the U.S. as a global hub for infertility care.

Another key driver is the growing adoption of advanced technologies, such as preimplantation genetic testing (PGT), egg/sperm freezing, and AI-driven embryo selection, which enhance IVF outcomes and attract patients seeking personalized treatment. The U.S. is also witnessing rising demand for third-party reproduction services, including egg/sperm donation and surrogacy, supported by evolving legal frameworks in different states.

Furthermore, consumer awareness campaigns, corporate fertility benefits, and cross-border reproductive care are expanding the patient base. With continuous investments in R&D, strong networks of fertility specialists, and growing collaborations between fertility clinics and biotechnology companies, the U.S. infertility services market is set to maintain its leadership position over the forecast period.

Major Global Key Players:

Major key players that operate in the global U.S. in-vitro fertilization services market are

New Hope Fertility Clinic,

Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine,

Pacific Fertility Center,

Houston Fertility Institute,

Columbia University Fertility Center,

Cleveland Clinic Fertility Center,

Fertility Centers of Illinois,

Shady Grove Fertility Center,

Mayo Clinic Fertility Center, and

Reproductive Medicine Associates.

Key Strategies Adopted by Competitors

In January 2025, Shady Grove Fertility announced the opening of its newest location in Davenport, Florida, centrally situated between Tampa and Orlando. Under the expert leadership of George Patounakis, M.D., Ph.D., the Davenport office will provide world-class fertility care to individuals and couples throughout central Florida who are looking to build their families.

In April 2023, Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine announced the acquisition of Virginia Beach-based fertility clinic The New Hope Center for Reproductive Medicine. The acquisition further expands CCRM Fertility's east coast footprint, offering more convenient access to world-class fertility treatments and care, and leading success rates through comprehensive testing, superior labs, and in-house genetics and research.

In November 2023, Boston IVF, a wholly owned subsidy of Reproductive Medicine Associates, announced the acquisition of Rochester Regional Health's Fertility Care Center into its expanding national fertility network.

