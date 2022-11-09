In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 18.03 Billion by 2027, Globally, at 11.0% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Due to the development of 3D cell cultures, it is not necessary to use animal subjects for performing toxicology testing, also due to socio ethical concerns, the acceptance of such procedures has greatly increased over the past years.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. , Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market" By Toxicity End Point And Test Results (ADME, Skin Irritation, Corrosion, & Sensitization, Genotoxicity Testing, Cytotoxicity Testing, Ocular Toxicity, Organ Toxicity, Phototoxicity Testing, Dermal Toxicity, Other Toxicity Endpoints & Tests), By Products And Services (Consumables, Assays, Equipment, Services, and Software), By Technology (Cell Culture Technologies, High-throughput Technologies, Toxicogenomics), and By Geography.

According to an extensive study conducted by Verified Industry Research on the In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market, the market size was valued at USD 8.29 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 18.03 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=24017

Browse in-depth TOC on "In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Overview

In-vitro toxicology testing deals with identifying the effects of certain harmful chemicals or medications on organisms. It deals with identifying the toxic abilities of the harmful substance on animals and humans. These substances generally include various agricultural chemicals, therapeutic drugs, and food additives. During the drug discovery process, if any compound is considered a potential candidate, it is first exposed to toxicological studies to identify its toxicity in animals and humans. If the compound passes through toxicology testing, it is then further tested for its pharmacological activities. If the toxic properties of any compound are identified at an initial stage, it can save the lives of many testing animals which are used in later stages of drug development.

Ethical practices supporting the rights of animals used in toxicological testing are driving the demand for in-vitro toxicology testing. In-vitro testing means testing outside the host body, which suggests that no animals are harmed during the testing. Governments of many countries are supporting the use of in-vitro testing for toxicological studies. Because of this, the market for in-vitro toxicology testing is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Furthermore, animal testing is a highly time-consuming process and involves high costs and immense safety risks for the animals involved. Working with rodent and rabbit models also increases the risk of zoonotic diseases. In 2004, the European Union passed legislation that prohibited the testing of finished cosmetic products on animals. It would be followed by a ban on testing cosmetic ingredients on animals in the European Union in 2009. This was further amended by forbidding the marketing of cosmetic products tested on animals. Complex toxicological endpoints, such as repeated-dose toxicity, reproductive toxicity, and toxicokinetics, were exempted from this ban.

However, factors such as Reluctance of Regulatory authorities to consider alternative methods for proving safety and efficacy is expected to restrain the market growth across the globe over the forecast period. There has been an increasing focus on the development and use of non-animal-based testing methods across a number of industries.

Key Players

The major players in the market are SGS S.A., Covance, Inc. (A Part of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Qiagen N.V., GE Healthcare, Eurofins Scientific Se, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Catalent, Inc., Cyprotex PLC (A Subsidiary of Evotec Ag), Promega Corporation, Gentronix Limited, Ascendance Biotechnology, Inc., MB Research Laboratories.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market On the basis of Toxicity End Point And Test Results, Products And Services, Technology, and Geography.

In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market, By Toxicity End Point And Test Results

ADME



Skin Irritation, Corrosion, & Sensitization



Genotoxicity Testing



Cytotoxicity Testing



Ocular Toxicity



Organ Toxicity



Phototoxicity Testing



Dermal Toxicity



Other Toxicity Endpoints & Tests

In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market, By Products And Services

Consumables



Assays



Equipment



Software



Services

In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market, By Technology

Cell Culture Technologies



High-throughput Technologies



Toxicogenomics

In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

In Vitro Fertilization Market By Product (Capital Equipment, Culture Media), By Type (Fresh Non-Donor, Frozen Non-Donor), By End-User (Fertility Clinics), By Geography, And Forecast

In Vitro ADME Testing Services Market By Type (Small Molecules, Biologics), By Application (Blood To Plasma Ratio, Metabolic Stability), By Geography, And Forecast

In Vitro Diagnostics Market By Product & Services (Reagents and Kits, Instruments, Data Management Software, and Services), By End User (Laboratories, Hospitals, Academics, Point -of -Care Testing, Patient Self Testing), By Application (Diabetes, Infectious Diseases, Oncology or Cancer, Cardiology), By Geography, And Forecast

In Vitro Diagnostics Test Kit Market By Product (Instruments, Reagents & kits, Data Management Software), By Type (Laboratories, Hospitals, Academics, Point-Of-Care Testing, Patient Self-Testing) By Geography, And Forecast

Top 10 In-Vitro Diagnostics Companies working together for a healthier world

Visualize In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market using Verified Market Intelligence:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research