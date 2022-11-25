In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market To Grow USD 16460 Million by 2028 At A CAGR Of 6.5%| Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market is segmented by type (Cellular Assay, Biochemical Assay, In Silica, Ex-vivo), by application (Systemic Toxicology, Dermal Toxicity, Endocrine Disruption, Ocular Toxicity, Others) : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Pharmaceuticals & Biotech Category.

The global In vitro Toxicology Testing market size is projected to reach USD 16460 million by 2028, from USD 10560 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2022-2028.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market

One of the main trends fueling market expansion is factors like technical advancements. In addition, socio-ethical issues surrounding animal testing and the high costs of traditional animal testing are expected to increase the preference for in vitro toxicological assays. Increasing R&D spending to identify toxicity early on in the drug development process is another factor driving the In vitro Toxicology Testing market expansion.

New compound toxicity testing is crucial for the process of developing drugs. The toxic effects of an investigational product are identified by species-, organ-, and dose-specific preclinical toxicity testing on various biological systems.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE IN VITRO TOXICOLOGY TESTING MARKET

In vitro toxicology screening approaches are key tools to decrease the attrition of novel drug candidates as they progress through the discovery and development process. A great deal of discussion within the toxicology community focuses on the need to adapt existing toxicity testing paradigms to decrease reliance on traditional animal testing and increase reliance upon alternative methods, including in vitro high-throughput screening (HTS) and predictive toxicology based on computational approaches. Prior to IND approval, drug candidates must go through a comprehensive battery of in vitro and in vivo toxicology testing to maximize safety in clinical trials. For ethical reasons and the costly nature of the in vivo animal tests, the pharmaceutical industry relies more and more on in vitro methods for toxicity testing, especially in the drug discovery phase. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the In vitro Toxicology Testing market

A large number of research studies and drug development projects for COVID-19 are anticipated to accelerate the market for in vitro toxicity testing because these studies can assist reduce liabilities connected to late-stage failure in the drug discovery process. By November 2020, there were many COVID-19 medications in various stages of research. The need for in vitro toxicity testing services is predicted to increase as a result of a large number of drug development initiatives. Thus, the COVID-19 recent covid-19 outbreak will further fuel the In vitro Toxicology Testing market

Companies in the pharmaceutical, cigarette, nutraceutical, cosmetic, and agrochemical industries frequently need to detect risks related to product inhalation. Understanding chemical safety requires an evaluation of normal lung function since many chemical agents enter the body through inhalation. Many businesses that want to do inhalation studies employ animal testing to determine a compound's possible effects on the lung, but these tests are expensive and human inhalation studies are not ethically possible. Businesses can comprehend in vivo toxicity following chemical exposure using a human in vitro lung model without incurring the additional expense of conventional animal testing.

Due to a need for biological test systems and the desire to avoid using animals in the study, the use of cell and tissue culture techniques in research and industry is growing quickly. In toxicology, biosafety concerns have typically been concentrated on the test substances and the lab equipment. There are standardized methods for evaluating the risks associated with these materials and safeguarding laboratory workers from dangerous chemicals. For screening and ranking chemicals, in vitro methods are frequently used. They have also occasionally been considered for risk assessment purposes when it comes to food additives. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the In vitro Toxicology Testing market.

A rapidly developing discipline called tissue engineering seeks to develop workable methods for creating biologically similar substitutes for diseased and damaged tissues and organs. This possibility has led to the creation of in vitro organ models for medication toxicity evaluation. There is a demand for physiologically appropriate in vitro models of the eye to evaluate drug delivery and the safety of new ocular medicines due to the rise in new ophthalmic treatments and the ongoing interest in ocular drug delivery as a route for administration. This will fuel the In vitro Toxicology Testing market.

IN VITRO TOXICOLOGY TESTING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

During the projected period, the Asia Pacific in vitro toxicity testing market is anticipated to develop at the highest CAGR. In the Asia Pacific, in vitro toxicology testing is becoming more popular. This is because of the opposition to animal testing that led to the use of alternative methodologies, the growth of CROs, increased consumer concern about product safety, and an expanding pharmaceutical medication pipeline.

The In vitro Toxicology Testing Market share belonged to the cell culture technology segment based on type. The most frequently used method for testing for toxicity is cell culture technology. One of the key reasons influencing the development of cell culture technology is its capacity to express the same genes and proteins as their in vivo counterparts.

SOURCE Valuates Reports