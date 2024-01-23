In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market to Reach USD 17.1 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.5% as Europe Asserts Dominance

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market by Product & Service (Assays (ELISA & Western Blot), Equipment, Consumable, Software), Toxicity Endpoints (ADME, Genotoxicity, Cytotoxicity), Technology, Method, Industry (Pharma, Cosmetics) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for In vitro toxicology testing is poised for significant expansion from an estimated USD 10.8 billion in 2023 to USD 17.1 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 9.5%

This robust growth is driven by a confluence of factors, including cutting-edge technological advancements in toxicology equipment, concerted R&D endeavors in early-stage toxicity detection, and a prevailing focus on in vitro methodologies for drug discovery and personalized medicine. Furthermore, predictive toxicology testing is gaining momentum, enhancing the market's potential.

Consumables Surge Ahead in 2022 Product and Service Offerings

In 2022, the consumables segment eclipsed other product and service offerings within the In vitro toxicology testing market. Spurred by a heightened emphasis on product safety across diverse industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food, and chemicals, consumables have witnessed an uptick in demand. The consistent requirement for high-quality reagents and the recurrent utilization of said reagents in studies substantiate this growth trajectory, as does the expanding adoption of in vitro toxicology across multiple sectors.

Europe Asserts Dominance in In vitro Toxicology Testing

Propelled by a robust stance against animal testing, Europe has maintained its stronghold on the In vitro toxicology testing market. The continent's dominance is fortified by the synergy between over 33 scientific facilities, research centers, and a vibrant cosmetics industry replete with innovation.

With prolific investments into cutting-edge biologics and advanced dosage forms, partly influenced by the looming patent expiries of several cornerstone drugs, and an urgency to streamline drug development processes, Europe's demand for in vitro toxicology testing is on the rise. The commitment of the European Union to champion advanced in vitro toxicology testing protocols for regulatory acknowledgment also plays an instrumental role in sustaining market growth.

Focused Research Coverage Highlights Key Market Dynamics

The accompanying market treatise delves into a highly focused taxonomy of the In vitro toxicology testing market, classifying it by variegated products, services, technologies, and methodologies. The report casts light on pivotal drivers such as public approbation of non-animal testing approaches and innovations that expedite early toxicity detection, while also addressing barriers like regulatory reluctance towards alternative methods, the challenges inherent to replicating in vivo conditions, and the dearth of complex endpoint study models.

An incisive analysis of opportunities, including the burgeoning emphasis on in vitro methodologies, burgeoning toxicology databases, and predictive toxicology advancements.

Insightful synopses of product/service development, innovation, and inspiring market stories of newly unveiled offerings.

Detailed contemplation of fecund markets, supplemented with comprehensive regional analysis.

An exploration of emergent sectors, uncharted geographic regions, and the latest investments within the in vitro toxicology sphere.

An evaluative competitive assessment juxtaposing market leaders and their strategies to fortify their market positions.

Companies Mentioned

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Aragen Life Sciences Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bioivt

Catalent, Inc.

Charles River Laboratories

Creative Bioarray

Creative Biolabs

Enzo Biochem Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Evotec Se

Inotiv

Intertek Group plc

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Lonza

MB Research Laboratories

Merck KGaA

Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

Pacific Biolabs, Inc.

Promega Corporation

Revvity

SGS SA

Shanghai Medicilon Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Vimta Labs Ltd.

