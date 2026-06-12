In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market worth $20.97 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market is projected to grow from about USD 12.69 billion in 2026 to USD 20.97 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 10.6%.

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In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 12.69 billion

USD 12.69 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 20.97 billion

USD 20.97 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 10.6%

In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Trends & Insights:

By type, the reagents & consumables segment dominated the in vitro toxicology products market, with a share of 27.8% in 2025.

By offering, the products segment accounted for a larger share than the services segment in 2025.

North America accounted for the largest market share of 39.3% in 2025.

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The growth of the in vitro toxicology testing market is driven by the rising demand for non-animal testing methods, increasing regulatory focus on product safety, expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology R&D, and growing adoption of predictive toxicity screening across chemicals, cosmetics, food, and medical device applications. Additionally, the market is supported by advancements in cell-based assays, 3D cell cultures, organ-on-chip platforms, high-throughput screening, and data analytics, which improve test relevance, speed, reproducibility, and scalability.

The consumables segment accounted for the largest share, by product & service, of the in vitro toxicology testing market in 2025.

By offering, the in vitro toxicology testing market has been categorized into products and services. Products are further segmented into reagent & consumables, assay kits, equipment and software. The products segment accounted for a larger share than the services segment in the in vitro toxicology testing market in 2025. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for high-quality reagents and the repeated use of media and reagents in in vitro toxicology studies. Additionally, the growing R&D activities in the pharmaceutical industry and the increased initiatives by governments in various countries to strengthen their product safety assessment capabilities are supporting the growth of this market.

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The organ toxicity testing segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

By toxicity endpoint and test, the in vitro toxicology testing market has been segmented into organ toxicity testing, cytotoxicity testing, genotoxicity testing, dermal toxicity and skin irritation, corrosion, and sensitization, oxidative stress and mechanistic toxicity, and other toxicity endpoints and tests. In 2025, the organ toxicity testing segment led the product market, supported by strong use of hepatotoxicity, cardiotoxicity, ocular toxicity, and neurotoxicity assays in early safety screening. This can be attributed to increasing regulatory demands for safety assessment and reducing animal testing, continuous advancements in cell culture and tissue engineering technologies, and increasing drug development needs.

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share in the in vitro toxicology testing services market in 2025.

By end user, the in vitro toxicology testing services market has been segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, consumer care companies, food & beverages companies, academic and research institutes, and other end users. In 2025, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies accounted for the largest share of the services market, supported by extensive outsourcing of cytotoxicity, genotoxicity, hepatotoxicity, cardiotoxicity, ADME-Tox, and early safety screening studies to specialized CROs and testing laboratories. This dominance is driven by the high volume of drug discovery and preclinical development programs, rising biologics and advanced therapy pipelines, and the need to identify toxic liabilities early to reduce late-stage clinical failures and development costs.

The cell culture technologies segment accounted for the largest share in the in vitro toxicology testing products market in 2025.

By technology, the in vitro toxicology testing products market has been segmented into cell culture technologies, high-throughput and high-content technologies, omics technologies, organotypic and microphysiological-based technologies, and other technologies. In 2025, the cell culture technologies segment accounted for the largest share. This is mainly because most in vitro toxicology workflows depend on cell lines, primary cells, culture media, sera, buffers, reagents, assay plates, and 2D/3D culture models for cytotoxicity, hepatotoxicity, dermal, ocular, cardiotoxicity, and neurotoxicity testing. The segment's dominance is supported by the broad use of cell-based assays for early compound screening, safety profiling, and mechanism-of-toxicity assessment.

Europe accounted for the largest share of the in vitro toxicology testing market in 2025.

The in vitro toxicology testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2025 due to the strong presence of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, advanced CRO infrastructure, high R&D spending, and early adoption of cell-based assays, high-throughput screening, organ toxicity models, and predictive toxicology platforms.

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Top Companies in In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market:

The Top Companies in In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), Charles River Laboratories (US), SGS SA (Switzerland), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Evotec SE (Germany), Promega Corporation (US), Catalent, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Intertek Group plc (UK), Revvity (US), Inotiv (US), BioIVT (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Creative Biolabs (US), Shanghai Medicilon Inc. (China), Creative Bioarray (US), Aragen Life Sciences Ltd. (India), Enzo Biochem Inc. (US), Microbac Laboratories, Inc. (US), Vimta Labs Ltd. (India), Pacific BioLabs Inc. (US), and MB Research Laboratories (US).

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