In-vitro Toxicology Testing Market Worth $64.7 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global in-vitro toxicology testing market size is projected to reach USD 64.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.10% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Over the years, acceptance of in-vitro toxicology testing methods by regulatory authorities is increasing at a faster pace & thus validation of these tests methods opposed to conventional testing is even rising.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Based on technology, the cell culture segment held the largest revenue share in 2022, owing to the increased demand for accurate & cost-effective analysis. Moreover, the adoption of 3D cell culture is also propelling the growth of this segment.

On basis of application, the system toxicology segment dominated the market for in-vitro toxicology testing in 2022. Generation of toxicology data points such as minimum dose, tolerated dose, risk assessment and many more will contribute to the revenue generation.

The cellular assays segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2022, owing to the developments in cell-based imaging assays, high throughput screening & label-free detection.

The pharmaceutical industry as an end-user contributed the largest revenue to the market in 2022. The importance of toxicology testing during drug development stages coupled with high number of product pipeline attributes to the revenue generation.

North America accounted for the highest revenue share in 2022 due to prevalence of animal testing bans & supportive government initiatives for toxicology research. In addition, aggregation of players in this regions to provide in-vitro testing product and services will continue the revenue generation during the forecast.

Read 180-page market research report, "In-vitro Toxicology Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Cell Culture, High Throughput), By Method, By Application, By End-user, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

In-vitro Toxicology Testing Market Growth & Trends

Development of technologies to substitute animal use for toxicology tests has fueled the usage of in-vitro models such as in-silico simulation, assays, 3D cell cultures and many more, thereby boosting market growth. Screening of a new drug candidate involves the use of animals for preclinical studies which is very tedious and expensive. However, in recent times, several jurisdictions are promoting ban for animal-based chemical testing. For example, for several years, the EU has been promoting the reduction, replacement, and refinement of animal tests. The Regulation on cosmetic products (1223/2009), REACH (2007/2006), the Directive on the protection of animals used for scientific purposes (2010/63), and Classification, Labelling and Packaging (CLP) (1272/2008) are some examples of EU legislation that are engaged in strongly encouraging the replacement of animal toxicology testing. Furthermore, in June 2018, the Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act was passed in California to ban the selling of animal-tested products after 2020.

Many governments and private organization are taking actions to minimize conventional testing models, providing funds to support & develop in-vitro toxicology assays and form conducive government policies. Thus, increase in government initiatives that are focused on banning animal testing can be attributed to the rise in adoption of in-vitro toxicological models and creates many opportunities within the market. For instance, approximately USD 3.2 million were contributed by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and its international associates to promote the development of non-animal test methods.

The advancements in computational and screening methods such as biological, high throughput, and chemical coupled with the vast number of public databases for toxicity analysis has expanded largely. This has allowed researchers to access information for drug discovery studies, toxicology profiling, and drug development programs. For instance, the MetaTox HS project by Agilent Technologies, Inc. brings advanced solutions for toxicity assays & high sensitivity metabolism during drug development procedures.

In-vitro Toxicology Testing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global in-vitro toxicology testing market based on technology, application, method, end-user, and region:

In-vitro Toxicology Testing Market - Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Cell Culture Technology

High Throughput Technology

Molecular Imaging

OMICS Technology

In-vitro Toxicology Testing Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Systemic Toxicology

Dermal Toxicity

Endocrine Disruption

Occular Toxicity

Others

In-vitro Toxicology Testing Market - Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Cellular Assay

Live Cells



High Throughput / High Content Screening





Molecular Imaging





Confocal Microscopy







Others





Others



Fixed Cells

Biochemical Assay

In-silico

Ex-vivo

In-vitro Toxicology Testing Market - End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetics & Household Products

Academic Institutes & Research Laboratories

Diagnostics

Chemicals Industry

Food Industry

In-vitro Toxicology Testing Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Denmark



Sweden



Norway

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



Thailand



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA) South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Kuwait

List of Key Players of In-vitro Toxicology Testing Market

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

SGS S.A.

Merck KGaA

Eurofins Scientific

Abbott Laboratories

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Evotec S.E.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Agilent Technolgies, Inc.

Catalent, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

BioIVT

Gentronix

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Genetic Toxicology Testing Market - The global genetic toxicology testing market size is expected to reach USD 3.57 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2022 to 2030. The rising usage of personalized medicines, combined with the development of cell and gene therapy across the globe is enhancing the demand for genotoxicity.

The global genetic toxicology testing market size is expected to reach by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2022 to 2030. The rising usage of personalized medicines, combined with the development of cell and gene therapy across the globe is enhancing the demand for genotoxicity. In Vitro Diagnostics Market - The global in vitro diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 113.38 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is estimated to register a CAGR of 0.2% over the forecast period driven by the increasing geriatric population, COVID-19 pandemic, and technological advancements in diagnostics that are supporting its adoption.

- The global in vitro diagnostics market size is expected to reach by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is estimated to register a CAGR of 0.2% over the forecast period driven by the increasing geriatric population, COVID-19 pandemic, and technological advancements in diagnostics that are supporting its adoption. In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market - The global market for In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests is expected to reach USD 840.5 million by 2022, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing incidences of colorectal cancer and the development of novel CRC screening tests employing methods of genetic screening are some primary factors expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Browse through Grand View Research's Clinical Diagnostics Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.