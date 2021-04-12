In Vivo Toxicology Market by Product, Test Type, Toxicity Endpoints, Testing Facility and End-user - Global Forecast to 2025
Apr 12, 2021, 18:00 ET
DUBLIN, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In Vivo Toxicology Market by Product (Animal Models, Reagents & Kits), Test Type (Chronic, Sub-acute), Toxicity Endpoints (Systemic, Immunotoxicity), Testing Facility (Outsourced, In-house), End User (Academic & Research Institute, CROs) - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global in vivo toxicology market size is projected to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2025 from USD 5.0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.
Market growth is driven largely by the increasing pharmaceutical R&D activities, innovations in animal models, the development of exclusive in vivo toxicology tests, and the increasing demand for personalized medicine.
By Product, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the in vivo toxicology market.
The in vivo toxicology market is categorized into instruments and consumables. The consumables segment is further categorized into animal models and reagents & kits. Animal models is sub-segmented into mice, rat and other animals. The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the in vivo toxicology market in 2019. The widespread use of reagents & kits in research activities, increase in funds for research projects, and their extensive application in the in vivo toxicology studies are fueling the growth of this segment.
By toxicity endpoint, the immunotoxicity segment accounted for the largest share of the in vivo toxicology market.
The global in vivo toxicology market is segmented into immunotoxicity, systemic toxicity, carcinogenicity, genotoxicity, developmental & reproductive toxicity (DART), and other toxicity endpoints (includes organ toxicity, endocrine disruptor toxicity, juvenile toxicity, phototoxicity, ocular toxicity, and skin irritation). In 2019, the immunotoxicity segment accounted for the largest share of the global in vivo toxicology market, followed by the systemic toxicity segment. The rising demand for the development of biologics and biosimilars is driving the growth of the immunotoxicity segment
By test type, chronic test type segment accounted for the largest share of the in vivo toxicology market
The global in vivo toxicology market is segmented into acute, sub-acute, sub-chronic, and chronic test type. The chronic test type segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. In 2019, the chronic test type segment held the largest share of the market, followed by sub-chronic test type. Increasing research on drugs used for longer-duration therapy such as anti-cancer, anti-convulsive, anti-arthritis, and anti-hypertensives drives the growth of the chronic test type market.
By End user, Academic and Research Institutes accounted for the largest share of the in vivo toxicology market
The global in vivo toxicology market has been broadly segmented into academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, and other end users (cosmetic companies and food laboratories). The academic and research institutes segment accounted for the largest share of the in vivo toxicology market in 2019. The increasing number of research activities in the field of in vivo toxicology and funding to the academic and research institutes to conduct in vivo toxicology research are the factors responsible for the largest share of the segment
Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the in vivo toxicology market.
The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Several global pharmaceutical firms have entered the APAC market to tap the significant growth opportunities in emerging Asian countries and lower their production costs by shifting their drug discovery R&D operations and manufacturing to the region. A large number of qualified researchers and low-cost operations in APAC countries, such as India and China, are some of the major factors supporting this trend.
North America: The largest share of the in vivo toxicology market.
North America, which includes the US and Canada, accounted for the largest share of the in vivo toxicology market. The large share of the North America region can be attributed to the presence of major players operating in the in vivo toxicology market in the US, growing biomedical research in the US, and rising preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical companies in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 In Vivo Toxicology Market Overview
4.2 In Vivo Toxicology Market Share, by Toxicity Endpoint, 2020 Vs. 2025
4.3 In Vivo Toxicology Market, by Testing Facility, 2020 Vs. 2025 (USD Million)
4.4 In Vivo Toxicology Market Share, by End-user, 2020 Vs. 2025
5 Market Overview
5.1 Market Dynamics
5.1.1 Drivers
5.1.1.1 Increasing Pharmaceutical R&D Activities
5.1.1.2 Innovations in Animal Models
5.1.1.3 Exclusive In Vivo Toxicology Tests
5.1.1.4 Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine
5.1.2 Restraints
5.1.2.1 Alternatives to Animal Testing
5.1.3 Opportunities
5.1.3.1 Rising Demand for Humanized Animal Models
5.1.4 Challenges
5.1.4.1 Regulations and Laws for the Ethical Use of Animals in Research
5.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Vivo Toxicology Market
5.3 Regulatory Assessment
5.3.1 Introduction
5.3.2 North America
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.4 China
5.3.5 Japan
5.3.6 India
5.3.7 Australia
5.3.8 Brazil
5.4 Patent Analysis
5.4.1 Top Eight Institutes with the Highest No. of Patent Filings for Animal Models in the Last 10 Years
5.4.2 Top 20 Active Countries in Patent Filing (Animal Models) in the Last 10 Years
5.4.3 Field of Study in Patent Filing (Animal Models) in the Last 10 Years
5.5 Trade Analysis
5.5.1 Trade Analysis for Chromatography and Electrophoresis Instruments
5.5.2 Trade Analysis for Diagnostic and Laboratory Reagents
5.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.7 Supply Chain Analysis
5.7.1 Key Influencers
5.8 Value Chain Analysis
5.9 Ecosystem Analysis of the In Vivo Toxicology Market
6 In Vivo Toxicology Market, by Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Consumables
6.2.1 Reagents & Kits
6.2.1.1 Reagents & Kits Hold the Largest Share of the Consumables Market
6.2.2 Animal Models
6.2.2.1 Mice Models
6.2.2.1.1 Mice Models Are Widely Used in In Vivo Toxicity Testing
6.2.2.2 Rat Models
6.2.2.2.1 Ease of Performing Surgery on Rat Models and Development of Genetically Modified Rat Models Drive the Market
6.2.2.3 Other Animal Models
6.3 Instruments
6.3.1 Growing Research and Introduction of Combination Instruments Are Key Growth Factors
7 In Vivo Toxicology Market, by Test Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Chronic Toxicity Testing
7.2.1 Chronic Toxicity Testing is Essential for New Drug Entity Approvals
7.3 Sub-Chronic Toxicity Testing
7.3.1 Sub-Chronic Toxicity Tests Provide Data on Many Parameters of Chronic Toxicity
7.4 Sub-Acute Toxicity Testing
7.4.1 Long Observation Requirements and High Animal Sample Sizes Are Challenges Associated with Sub-Acute Testing
7.5 Acute Toxicity Testing
7.5.1 Disadvantages of Acute Toxicity Testing Have Driven Use of Alternatives
8 In Vivo Toxicology Market, by Testing Facility
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Outsourced Testing Facilities
8.2.1 Focus on Cost Curtailment and Need to Access Skilled Labor & Expertise Has Boosted Outsourcing
8.3 In-House Testing Facilities
8.3.1 High Costs of In-House Testing Restrict Market Growth
9 In Vivo Toxicology Market, by Toxicity Endpoint
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Immunotoxicity
9.2.1 Immunotoxicity Testing Holds the Largest Share of the Market, By Endpoint
9.3 Systemic Toxicity
9.3.1 Systemic Toxicity Helps Identify a Range of Parameters in Pharma/Biologic Testing
9.4 Carcinogenicity
9.4.1 Rising Cancer Research is Driving the Market for Carcinogenicity Testing
9.5 Genotoxicity
9.5.1 Genotoxicity Testing Helps Isolate Mutative Substances
9.6 Developmental & Reproductive Toxicity
9.6.1 Rising Prevalence of Sexual Health & Developmental Abnormalities Drive Market Growth
9.7 Other Toxicity Endpoints
10 In Vivo Toxicology Market, by End-user
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Academic & Research Institutes
10.2.1 Growing Partnerships and High Use of Instruments & Consumables Drive Market Growth
10.3 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
10.3.1 Growing Importance of Preclinical Toxicology Evaluation Has Increased Demand for Testing, Especially in Pharma Companies
10.4 Contract Research Organizations
10.4.1 Contract Services Have Registered Rising Demand Due to Increasing Costs of Research
10.5 Other End-users
11 In Vivo Toxicology Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.5 Latin America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Market Share Analysis (2019)
12.2.1 Envigo (Us)
12.3 Market Ranking Analysis
12.4 Market Evaluation Framework (Animal Models)
12.5 Competitive Scenario
12.5.1 Key Product Launches
12.5.2 Key Acquisitions
12.5.3 Key Collaborations
12.5.4 Key Expansions
12.6 Market Evaluation Framework (Instruments)
12.6.1 Key Market Developments
12.6.1.1 Product Launches
12.6.1.2 Acquisitions
12.6.1.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements
12.6.1.4 Expansions
12.7 Company Product Footprint
12.8 Company Geographic Footprint
12.9 Revenue Analysis of Key Market Players
12.10 Competitive Leadership Mapping: In Vivo Toxicology Market for Animal Models
12.10.1 Stars
12.10.2 Emerging Leaders
12.10.3 Pervasive Players
12.10.4 Participants
12.11 Competitive Leadership Mapping: In Vivo Toxicology Market for Instruments
12.11.1 Stars
12.11.2 Emerging Leaders
12.11.3 Pervasive Players
12.11.4 Participants
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Major Players
13.1.1 Charles River Laboratories
13.1.2 the Jackson Laboratory
13.1.3 Envigo
13.1.4 Taconic Biosciences
13.1.5 Genoway
13.1.6 Harbour Biomed
13.1.7 Crown Bioscience
13.1.8 Transcure Bioservices
13.1.9 Ozgene Pty Ltd.
13.1.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific
13.1.11 Danaher Corporation
13.1.12 Agilent Technologies
13.1.13 Waters Corporation
13.1.14 Shimadzu Corporation
13.1.15 Bio-Rad Laboratories
13.1.16 Bruker Corporation
13.1.17 Perkinelmer
13.2 Other Players
13.2.1 Merck Kgaa
13.2.2 GE Healthcare
13.2.3 Janvier Labs
13.2.4 Ingenious Targeting Laboratory
13.2.5 Polygene
13.2.6 Gvk Bio
13.2.7 Cyagen Biosciences
13.2.8 Data Sciences International
14 Appendix
14.1 Discussion Guide
14.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal
14.3 Related Reports
14.4 Author Details
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lcw4kq?
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article