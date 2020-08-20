In Win For Timeshare Exit Team, Judge Throws Out Washington AG's Preliminary Injunction

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Timeshare Exit Team, the industry leader in timeshare exits, won a legal victory against the Attorney General of Washington State casting further public doubt on the legitimacy of the Attorney General's allegations about the company. On Friday, August 14, the King County Superior Court denied the State of Washington's motion for a preliminary injunction in its lawsuit against Reed Hein & Associates (doing business as Timeshare Exit Team). The Court found that the evidence presented by the State did not show that it was sufficiently likely to succeed on the merits of its claims to support a preliminary injunction.

"This ruling by Judge McHale is a clear indication that the claims brought by the AG's office are insufficient at best," said Brandon Reed, a founding member of the Coalition to Reform Timeshare and CEO of Timeshare Exit Team. "We are thankful for the diligent and thoughtful process undertaken by the Court and we look forward to continuing down this path until it is clear to all that these accusations are entirely without merit. "

Timeshare Exit Team has successfully assisted more than 22,000 people in getting out of their timeshares since its founding in 2012, despite massive pushback from the timeshare industry that brought in more than $10 billion last year. In the face of desperate spin and frivolous legal action from leading developers, Timeshare Exit Team has continued to live up to its promise of ethically and transparently helping consumers who have felt tricked and trapped by timeshare companies that are largely and dangerously unregulated.

Rather than get caught up in distractions, Timeshare Exit Team is urging Attorney General Ferguson and other Attorneys General who are serious about protecting consumers to shift their microscope to the massive, unregulated, timeshare industry that has been widely accused of trapping and deceiving consumers.

"There are tens of thousands of people in this country who right now are struggling just to get by while also being weighed down by the burden of unwanted timeshare ownership, and Timeshare Exit Team will keep battling against this $10.2 billion industry that wants nothing more than for us to go away," said Reed. "In the meantime, we urge timeshare owners and consumer advocates to push developers to adopt the Timeshare Bill of Rights that was put forth by the Coalition to Reform Timeshare."

About Timeshare Exit Team

Timeshare Exit Team is the industry leader in helping people exit their unwanted timeshares. Understanding this hardship, Timeshare Exit Team started in 2012 with one goal in mind: help consumers find financial and emotional freedom from their timeshare situation. To date, it has helped more than 22,000 timeshare owners exit their timeshare contracts. For more information, visit the company online at https://timeshareexitteam.com.

SOURCE Timeshare Exit Team

Related Links

https://timeshareexitteam.com

