In Year of Great Challenges, Vistra Helped Meet Critical Community Need and Supported Customers and Employees in 2020

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2020 comes to a close, Vistra is reflecting on how, in this year that has tested the nation on dual fronts, the company followed its core principles to respond. Vistra and its employees adapted and shifted strategies throughout the pandemic to support customers and communities and maintain the essential power to keep this nation running. And Vistra reaffirmed and extended efforts to support the advancement of diverse communities, minority-, women-, and veteran-owned small businesses, and equity in education.

"This year has handed us many lessons, chief among them being that corporations must expand their purpose beyond just shareholders to a more diverse set of stakeholders, and they must stand up and be part of the solution," said Curt Morgan, chief executive officer of Vistra. "At Vistra, this means investing in our employees, putting customers first, and making a genuine effort to better the communities where we live, work, and serve. No one could have predicted the adversity 2020 would bring, but I'm proud of the way this company responded. Our teams delivered with strength and expertise and dug deep to find new ways to support our customers, communities, and each other."

A look at the numbers reveals the broad extent of Vistra's community and customer support in 2020:

Committed $2 million in direct COVID-19 relief

in direct COVID-19 relief Donated money to more than 100 agency partners

Assisted neighbors in over 50 cities

Supported 12,400 customers with bill payment assistance through $3.1 million in donations

in donations Waived late fees, extended payment dates, and arranged payment plans for customers

Bridged the digital divide with 2,000 computer donations to underserved youth through its partnership with Comp-U-Dopt

Provided nearly 180,000 masks and face coverings to employees and their family members, area hospitals, and schools

Provided critical access to meals through more than $500,000 in contributions to food banks and food pantries across the country

Additionally, Vistra pledged $10 million over the next five years to organizations working for social justice and equity. Vistra's 2020 donations included:

$500,000 to support the work of the National Urban League in eight cities

to support the work of the National Urban League in eight cities $450,000 to support Historically Black Colleges and Universities

to support Historically Black Colleges and Universities $250,000 to college scholarship funds supporting Black and Hispanic students

to college scholarship funds supporting Black and Hispanic students More than $100,000 to advance Black and Hispanic Chambers of Commerce

Within the workplace, Vistra also doubled-down on its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. The company launched multiple initiatives, including hosting nearly 30 listening sessions on race, creating a diversity, equity, and inclusion advisory council, enhancing its employee resource groups, training hiring managers, eliminating degree requirements for certain positions, initiating career advancement pathways for employees without degrees, and expanding diverse external recruiting efforts through new relationships with Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Vistra similarly maintained its strong commitment to supplier diversity, spending nearly 13% of its procurement dollars with small business enterprises and continuing to prioritize relationships with diverse businesses.

"I have never been more proud to work with a group of people. Despite 2020's challenges, our team members continued to provide an essential product, electricity, and helped our customers and communities while, at the same time, we collectively looked inside of our own walls to take care of our people and become a better and stronger workplace," Morgan added.

Vistra appreciates the dedication of its team members, many of whom continued to report to their physical work locations to perform our essential services, while others managed a new and challenging work-from-home environment, including balancing the education of their children. COVID-19 and the company's drive for social equity and justice also added countless special projects for many of our employees in addition to their standard workload. In recognition of these extraordinary efforts, Vistra rewarded all employees with a meaningful one-time bonus and an additional paid day off in December. This investment in Vistra employees, a thank you, is in addition to the company's annual incentive bonus paid out every spring.

About Vistra

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is a leading, Fortune 275 integrated retail electricity and power generation company based in Irving, Texas, providing essential resources for customers, commerce, and communities. Vistra combines an innovative, customer-centric approach to retail with safe, reliable, diverse, and efficient power generation. The company brings its products and services to market in 20 states and the District of Columbia, including six of the seven competitive wholesale markets in the U.S. and markets in Canada and Japan, as well. Serving nearly 5 million residential, commercial, and industrial retail customers with electricity and natural gas, Vistra is the largest competitive residential electricity provider in the country and offers over 50 renewable energy plans. The company is also the largest competitive power generator in the U.S. with a capacity of approximately 39,000 megawatts powered by a diverse portfolio, including natural gas, nuclear, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. In addition, the company is a large purchaser of wind power. The company is currently constructing a 400-MW/1,600-MWh battery energy storage system in Moss Landing, California, which will be the largest of its kind in the world when it comes online. Vistra is guided by four core principles: we do business the right way, we work as a team, we compete to win, and we care about our stakeholders, including our customers, our communities where we work and live, our employees, and our investors. Learn more about our environmental, social, and governance efforts and read the company's sustainability report at https://www.vistracorp.com/sustainability/.

