IN YOUR FACE SKINCARE Celebrates Remarkable Success with Exclusive Day Spa Partnerships

BELLEAIR BLUFFS, Fla., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IN YOUR FACE SKINCARE, the celebrity-obsessed clean beauty brand, is thrilled to announce the outstanding success in its partnership with two distinguished day spas, Murrieta Day Spa in CA, and Earthsavers throughout New Orleans. These collaborations have yielded exceptional customer results and sales, showcasing the brand's commitment to delivering luxurious, healthy, and results-driven skincare solutions.

**A Month of Radiance at Murrieta Day Spa**

Denice Duff (on the right), Founder of IN YOUR FACE SKINCARE shows staff and customers of Earthsavers Metarie location how to use the clean beauty brand's products.
Throughout the month of August, Murrieta Day Spa, in the picturesque town of Temecula, California, hosted an exclusive promotion featuring IN YOUR FACE SKINCARE facials.

The promotion garnered an overwhelmingly positive response, with patrons raving about the transformative effects of IN YOUR FACE SKINCARE products. Customers indulged in tailored facials, highlighting the brand's mission to help them feel more alive and confident in their skin.

**Earthsavers: A Hub of IN YOUR FACE SKINCARE Excellence**

IN YOUR FACE SKINCARE's partnership with Earthsavers, a renowned wellness destination with three locations across New Orleans, has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Committed to providing cruelty-free, gluten-free, and naturally derived skincare, IN YOUR FACE SKINCARE aligns perfectly with Earthsavers' ethos of offering holistic and health-conscious beauty products. The success of this partnership showcases the brand's appeal to customers seeking premium skincare products that are both effective and environmentally responsible.

**Customer Testimonials and Celebrity Endorsements**

IN YOUR FACE SKINCARE's commitment to customer satisfaction is evident through its numerous customer testimonials, including written reviews and compelling before-and-after photos. Furthermore, the brand has received non-paid endorsements from celebrities such as Chloe Fineman, Jenna Elfman, Marisol Nichols, and Rebecca Minkoff.

**Future Expansion and Continued Success**

With 821% growth in the last 3 years, IN YOUR FACE SKINCARE has set ambitious goals for the upcoming year, with a focus on expansion into Day Spas. The success with Murrieta Day Spa and Earthsavers serves as a testament to the brand's efficacy and appeal within the premium spa industry.

About IN YOUR FACE SKINCARE:

IN YOUR FACE SKINCARE is a clean beauty brand founded by Denice Duff, offering luxurious, results-driven skincare products that harness the power of nature to address skincare concerns, primarily focused on aging. The brand is committed to providing concentrated, active formulas which are cruelty-free and environmentally responsible.

