IN YOUR FACE SKINCARE UNVEILS STRONG Q1 2024 SALES PERFORMANCE, ATTRACTS INTEREST FROM LEADING RETAILERS

BELLEAIR BLUFFS, Fla., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IN YOUR FACE SKINCARE, an emerging player in the clean beauty industry, proudly announces its exceptional sales growth for the first quarter of 2024. The brand's continued outstanding performance has captured the attention of top-tier retailers seeking to expand their clean skincare offerings with premium, innovative high-quality products.

**Impressive Sales Growth Reflects Market Demand**

Our Mission is to help our customers feel more alive with luxurious, healthy, results-driven skincare. No matter how natural, healthy, or amazing our skincare is, none of it matters without a healthy earth with healthy people on it. We believe in our need to protect the health of people and Mother Earth. At IN YOUR FACE SKINCARE, we work to ensure that our solutions to everything from office furniture to packaging leave as small a carbon footprint as possible. Obviously, this is an ongoing task, always working toward more biodegradable and better solutions.

In Q1 2024, the female-founded natural skincare line experienced a notable surge in sales, reporting a 14.5% increase in sales compared to the heavily Holiday-driven Q4 2023. This quarter also reflected an extraordinary 218% increase in sales compared to Q1 2023, showcasing sustained growth and market expansion in the challenging clean beauty market.

**Earning Recognition from Esteemed Retailers**

While having spent the previous 9 months expanding its hand-curated list of day spas and high-end boutiques, IN YOUR FACE SKINCARE has garnered significant interest from leading retailers seeking to elevate their clean skincare offerings.

"We've seen a nice start to a robust high-end Day Spa vertical and we're excited to grow into higher-end retail chains with a smaller store count which will allow us to retain the integrity of our unique formulas and market," said CEO Michael Duff.

With plans to add 4 new SKUs to their current 28 this year, the company continues to bridge the gap of customers who want a luxury anti-aging experience with results while only paying a premium price.

**Positioned for Continued Expansion**

As the company continues to expand its presence in the clean beauty space, they remain dedicated to its mission of empowering individuals to feel more alive with luxurious, healthy, results-driven skincare. With a growing base of non-paid influencers and celebrities singing its praises and its steadfast commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, IN YOUR FACE SKINCARE is poised for continued growth and success in the ever-evolving beauty industry.

**About IN YOUR FACE SKINCARE:**

IN YOUR FACE SKINCARE is a leading clean beauty brand founded by Denice Duff, offering luxurious skincare products crafted with natural ingredients and innovative formulations. With a commitment to clean beauty, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, IN YOUR FACE SKINCARE empowers individuals to embrace their natural beauty and achieve radiant, healthy-looking skin.

For more information, please visit inyourfaceskincare.com.

