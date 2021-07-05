In Your Write Mind Workshop Goes From Small Town to Global Stage: Author Group Takes Event Virtual to Save Charity

GREENSBURG, Pa., July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditionally held in Greensburg, Pennsylvania the In Your Write Mind workshop, organized by the Seton Hill University MFA program alumni to benefit their scholarship fund, will convene virtually this July 8-11 2021 with the help of AllAccessCon.

AllAccessCon was able to provide a virtual platform for book lovers to engage with authors and publishers throughout the pandemic. Seton Hill alumni noticed, and realized the potential for being able to safely relaunch In Your Write Mind after being forced to cancel in 2020.

Special Guest Steve Saffel, enior acquisitions editor for the London-based publisher Titan Books In Your Write Mind 2021 Workshop Official Banner

"For years, I've seen writers without the funds, mobility, health, or work/life flexibility to attend in-person events end up excluded," says Seton Hill University alum Kerri-Leigh Grady. "This has always been a problem that technology can solve, and I'm excited that our alumni group is flexing our tech this year to ensure anyone can attend."

Seton Hill University's MFA program was one of the first to specialize in genre fiction, including romance, mystery, children's and young adult, science fiction, and horror.

There are two tracks of teaching modules and round table discussions, networking events, and pitch sessions with agents and publishers. The event is for professionals, beginners, and avid readers of genre fiction.

Virtual Events Are No Longer Optional

AllAccessCon founder John Lawson knows all too well the importance of maintaining community. "As a Black business owner I've seen first hand the need to maintain ties with your peers. I'm not part of their writing program, but when I attended the workshop it was clear the organizers bind together and strengthen all the various factions of genre fiction. That's why it's especially exciting to help them continue in 2021 with international registrations already coming in, so localized groups all over can take part in this community building effort."

Giving the World That Hometown Feel

The In Your Write Mind Book Fair, a local favorite, is normally held Friday night in Greensburg's historic downtown and open to the public free of charge. Now it is available to the worldwide reading public the first time.

Dog Star Books reports their highest sales repeatedly occur during this one book fair. "Reaching new readers, learning new skills, and keeping up with friends in the publishing industry, these are the things I think of when it comes to In Your Write Mind," says Dog Star editor Jennifer Barnes.

Author Katie Kenyhercz adds, "My thesis novel from SHU was my first published book, and I credit the WPF program entirely for helping me achieve that goal and all those that followed. SHU will always be home for me, and I go back (even virtually) every chance I get!"

Featuring world-renowned experts

*SFPA Grand Master and HWA Lifetime Award recipient Linda D. Addison, award-wining author and educator Tim Waggoner, and Lee Murray, New Zealand's most awarded speculative fiction author

*literary agents Kristopher O'Higgins and Andy Ross, as well as representatives from publishing imprints Titan, Omnium Gatherum, Entangled, and others

*USA Today bestselling authors Victoria Thompson, Shelley Adina Bates, and Virginia Nelson

Full information and tickets can be found at https://hopin.com/events/in-your-write-mind-2021.

About In Your Write Mind

In Your Write Mind (https://inyourwritemind.setonhill.edu/) is an annual workshop operated by Seton Hill University's WPF Alumni Committee. All money raised in ticket sales goes to the Writing Popular Fiction Alumni Scholarship Fund, which is awarded each term to someone with financial need while completing their Masters of Fine Arts in writing popular fiction.

About AllAccessCon

AllAccessCon (https://allaccesscon.com/) is a Black-owned company founded in late 2019 to make live events accessible to everyone regardless of location, economic background, or disability. AllAccessCon maintains offices in the Washington DC metropolitan area.

Media contacts:

John Lawson

Founder, AllAccessCon

1 (301) 832-85321

Donna Munro

In Your Write Mind committee chair

[email protected]

