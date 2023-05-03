iN2L + LifeLoop Announces Expanded Content Services and New Industry Partnerships

Newly enhanced content offerings are designed to further meet the mental, spiritual, social, emotional and physical needs of all senior living residents

DENVER, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iN2L + LifeLoop, provider of the senior living industry's most comprehensive engagement, wellness, and community operations platform, today announced the launch of newly available content designed to meet the core dimensions of wellness for all senior living residents, regardless of their physical or cognitive abilities.

The enhanced content library is the result of dynamic new or expanded partnership agreements with industry leaders such as Coro Health, One Day University, Spiro100, and Wowzitude.

"We are honored to be able to continually provide senior living communities and their residents with the most up-to-date, modern, and engaging content," said Navin Gupta, CEO of iN2L + LifeLoop. "From fascinating live-streamed virtual international travel and streaming fitness classes, to therapeutic music and scholarly lectures from top-tier universities, we are delivering on our promise to create meaningful experiences for older adults and seamlessly connect residents to the amazing world around them."

According to the International Council on Active Aging (ICAA), continually engaging in creative pursuits and intellectually stimulating activities has been shown to be a proven approach to keeping minds alert and living a purpose-filled and engaged life. Each of these partners provides unique content for residents that's designed to deliver meaningful and enriching engagement opportunities.

Coro Health: patented, clinically proven, and fully licensed supportive music and faith programming for senior living. MusicFirst, FaithFirst, CARE Radio, and Senior Singalong provide a suite of therapeutic and entertainment options

One Day University: educational resource to promote lifelong learning featuring professor-lead discussions on subjects such as history, psychology, arts, science, and lifestyle/wellness

Spiro100: nation-leading web-based, on-demand exercise/meditation resource designed to support safe, outcome-based wellness among seniors

Wowzitude: live-streamed travel from cities all over the world with vetted tour guides who interact with and answer questions from residents

"It is more important than ever that we embrace technology and person-centered content to create possibility, enjoyment and connection for hundreds of thousands of senior living residents," said Dylan Conley, Chief Technology Officer for iN2L + LifeLoop. "Our trusted partners allow us to provide customized solutions for communities of all sizes across the country. Whether the need be for state-of-the-art wellness programming, or best-in-class lifelong learning content, we are delivering innovative systems and content to augment personalized care."

iN2L + LifeLoop will be offering live demonstrations of their new content offerings at this year's Argentum senior living conference and expo, from May 8-10 in New Orleans, LA. Visitors are invited to stop by booth #2843 to experience iN2L + LifeLoop's interactive demos first-hand. For additional information or demos, please visit our website.

