iN2L and Christian Living Communities Announce Strategic Partnership to Improve the Social Determinants of Health in Older Adults

DENVER, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iN2L (It's Never 2 Late®), the leading provider of person-centered digital engagement to the senior living market, and Christian Living Communities (CLC), a Denver-based not-for-profit specializing in senior care and services, announce they have entered into a strategic partnership to improve the social determinants of health in older adults.

Social determinants of health (SDOH) are social, economic and environmental conditions that can affect the overall health and quality of life of older adults. With an estimated 70% of the variance in healthcare outcomes attributable to social determinants1, a solution aimed at positively impacting these factors could not only keep older adults healthier, but also reduce costs. By specifically focusing on improving social connection, the two organizations aim to prevent the negative health outcomes that can arise when seniors don't have adequate social support.

Serving more than 3,000 older adults daily through 24 senior living communities and a home care service, CLC and its management division Cappella Living Solutions, is in an ideal position to improve health outcomes by impacting social determinants. The organization plans to launch its own Institutional Special Needs Plan (I-SNP) in early 2021. "CLC is committed to continually improving upon and evolving the care model for older adults served by our communities," said Terry Rogers, CLC Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited about the opportunity this presents to direct additional focus on providing the highest level of person-centered care for older adults with the goal of ensuring they stay as healthy as possible for as long as possible."

iN2L enables providers like CLC to enrich the lives of residents and clients through meaningful connection. iN2L's solution focuses on connecting older adults with their passions and interests as well as with each other, their caregivers and family members by sharing conversations, memories, experiences, learning and fun through interactive content that can easily be accessed through familiar touch screen technology formats.

"We know that by engaging elders meaningfully and connecting them to others around them, we create higher levels of camaraderie and engagement as well as a greater sense of purpose, all elements that are critical to overall health and quality of life," said Lisa Taylor, iN2L CEO. "Our solution is strategically designed as a tool to impact social support and healthy behaviors, and, in turn, improve health outcomes. We are honored to collaborate with CLC on improving this impact even more."

"We have been an advocate for iN2L's approach in supporting person-centered care with non-clinical interventions since the first iteration of their solution," added Camille Burke, Chief Operating Officer. "We are proud to co-develop a new solution aimed at social connection with a company whose passion for fostering fullness of life for older adults matches our own."

About iN2L

As the market leader in content-driven engagement for seniors, iN2L has been creating possibilities, enjoyment, and connection for older adults since 1999. iN2L's expansive content library promotes wellness, empowerment and engagement among older adults and is the foundation for activities that facilitate social interaction, cognitive and physical exercise and therapy, education, reminiscing, areas of interest and memory support engagement. iN2L is a critical part of the resident experience in more than 3,000 nursing homes, assisted and independent living communities, memory care settings and adult day programs across the U.S and Canada. For more information, visit www.in2l.com.

About Christian Living Communities and Cappella Living Solutions

Since 1972, Christian Living Communities (CLC), a Denver-based not-for-profit has been providing quality senior care and services throughout Colorado. Cappella Living Solutions is the management and consulting division of CLC. Together, CLC/Cappella touches the lives of more than 3,000 seniors daily through 24 communities across seven states by providing independent/assisted living, dementia care and skilled nursing. Its signature services include Rhythms Dementia Services, Home Care and Life Enrichment. For more information on CLC or Cappella, visit ChristianLivingCommunities.org or cappellaliving.com.

