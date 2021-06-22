iN2L Announces Key Additions to Executive Leadership Team

DENVER, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iN2L, the leading provider of person-centered digital engagement solutions for the senior living market, today announced that it has named JB Snodgrass as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Skip Hanson as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Snodgrass and Hanson will report to Lisa Taylor, CEO of iN2L, and will serve alongside the broader iN2L executive leadership team to continue to foster operational excellence and further scale iN2L's mission to meaningfully impact the lives of older adults through technology-enabled engagement solutions. The appointments also reflect iN2L's continued focus on growing its Support and Go-to-Market capabilities.

"I am thrilled to welcome JB and Skip to our iN2L team. Both are accomplished professionals with culture-driven leadership styles, extensive experience in their fields, and proven track records of building successful teams that deliver positive results," said Taylor. "I know JB and Skip will have an amazing impact on our clients, the older adults who use and benefit from our solution, and our organization, and I have great confidence that their leadership will be influential in continuing to accelerate iN2L's growth and innovation."

JB Snodgrass has extensive experience in financial leadership for a variety of companies, most recently with Vrbo, an Expedia Group company. Throughout his career, Snodgrass has been recognized for his skill at leading change management initiatives, championing innovative solutions, and identifying opportunities for strategic growth. As CFO, JB will be responsible for leading iN2L's finance organization and supporting the company's financial strength, as well as organic and inorganic growth.

"I'm very excited to be joining an organization that has not only experienced great success, but also has enormous potential for evolution as we continue to see a rise in demand for technology solutions that uniquely address the needs of our senior population," said Snodgrass. "This is a pivotal time for senior living technology companies, and I look forward to working with the talented team to execute iN2L's exciting growth strategy."

Skip Hanson is a C-level executive with a history of leading major business units, complex technology implementations, private-to-public company transitions, critical mergers and acquisitions transactions, and vital business integrations. Hanson served as President & Chief Administrative Officer at West Corporation (now Intrado). During his more than 18-year tenure at West, Hanson established strategic, cultural, and leadership improvements that grew revenue. At iN2L, Hanson will lead the transformation and alignment of key functional areas and direct the newly created Strategic Business Development and Partnerships team.

"iN2L is an exciting company with technology that's uniquely positioned to address the strong and growing need for social connection and purposeful engagement among older adults," said Hanson. "I'm thrilled to be a part of iN2L's solid leadership team and work with them to propel the organization to the next phase of growth."

About iN2L

As the market leader in content-driven engagement for seniors, iN2L has been creating possibilities, enjoyment, and connection for older adults since 1999. iN2L's expansive content library promotes wellness, empowerment, and engagement among older adults and is the foundation for activities that facilitate social interaction, cognitive and physical exercise and therapy, education, reminiscing, areas of interest, and memory support engagement. iN2L's touch screen engagement technology is a critical part of the experience in more than 3,700 nursing homes, assisted and independent living communities, memory care settings, CCRCs, life plan communities, and adult day programs and for older adults living at home. For more information, visit iN2L.com

