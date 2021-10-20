iN2L announces new VP of Sales for next-level growth

"We are excited to welcome Tim to the team as we further our mission to improve on the aging experience," said Taylor. "As the market leader in senior living engagement solutions, we need a dynamic and visionary sales leader like Tim to launch us into our next phase of growth. His deep expertise in operationalizing strategic sales methodologies will be invaluable to iN2L."

Tim brings over 20 years of experience in healthcare technology sales to iN2L. His expansive sales strategy focuses equally on driving explosive new business growth, while developing active account management and client retention programs. Most recently, as VP of Enterprise Sales at Relias, Tim oversaw long-term business development planning and strategy.

"Partly due to the pandemic, partly due to changing sensibilities, the senior living market is in an incredible period of innovation and flux," said Jones. "There is so much potential for growth – especially as driven by the way digital engagement solutions can foster greater levels of connection, satisfaction, and well-being among community residents. I am honored to help grow iN2L's reach as they innovate new ways to nurture meaningful relationships and personal fulfillment among our senior population."

With an emphasis on true value creation, Jones' sales philosophy is rooted in delivering continuous implementation, process, and engagement improvements. His approach centers on investing in strong personal relationships, especially between the client point of contact, customer success, and sales.

"Tim sets the bar high. His strength lies in lifting his own team to even higher levels of success," said Taylor. "We are eager to see how his unique leadership skills enhance our ability to deliver new levels of customer experience."

To learn more about iN2L, its executive leadership team, and its industry-leading person-centered digital engagement solutions , visit iN2L.com .

About iN2L

As the market leader in content-driven engagement for seniors, iN2L has been creating possibilities, enjoyment, and connection for older adults since 1999. iN2L's expansive content library promotes wellness, empowerment, and engagement among older adults and is the foundation for activities that facilitate social interaction, cognitive and physical exercise and therapy, education, reminiscing, areas of interest, and memory support engagement. iN2L's touch screen engagement technology is a critical part of the experience in more than 3,700 nursing homes, assisted and independent living communities, memory care settings, CCRCs, life plan communities, and adult day programs and for older adults living at home. For more information, visit iN2L.com .

