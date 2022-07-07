iN2L Becomes USAging's Newest 'Preferred Provider'

As its Newest 'Preferred Provider,' iN2L Supports USAging's Mission to Help Older Adults Live Well

DENVER, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent projections estimate that the number of Americans over the age of 65 will more than double over the next four decades. As the population ages, new methods of living, consuming content, connecting with loved ones and accessing necessary health and safety resources will become a public health priority.

To help drive innovation that advances the experience of aging in America, USAging, the national association representing and supporting the network of Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs), recently selected iN2L, the leading provider of person-centered digital engagement content to the senior living market, as one of its Preferred Providers.

"It is an honor to be selected as one of USAging's Preferred Providers," said Lisa Taylor, CEO of iN2L. "USAging and its members do such important and necessary work by raising awareness and support for innovative local programs that promote social engagement. iN2L's new Preferred Provider status will help enable USAging members to spread joy, bring fulfillment and build social connections for older adults across the nation."

As a Preferred Provider, iN2L will give USAging members access to tablets that will enable them to help improve the well-being and quality of life for older adults. To ensure the technology is accessible to seniors of all ages and abilities, the tablets come equipped with large fonts and buttons, as well as easy navigation prompts, which combine to create a welcoming user experience. The personalized experience also enables older adults to enjoy quick access to caregivers and loved ones, as well as case managers and specialists.

"We are delighted to recognize iN2L as a Preferred Provider," said Sandy Markwood, CEO of USAging. "USAging's Preferred Provider program enables our members to access a range of products and services such as those from iN2L that they may not have been able to access otherwise."

Over the last two years, iN2L has worked with the Broward County, FL Area Agency on Aging to address feelings of loneliness and social isolation among older adults, including those living with dementia. Seventy-eight percent of family caregivers reported that their loved one living with dementia appeared more alert and engaged when using the tablet, and an additional two-thirds felt that use of the tablet even helped enrich their personal interactions.

iN2L proudly sponsors USAging's annual Aging Innovations and Achievement (AIA) Awards program, designed to recognize USAging members that exemplify innovative and sound management practices in a variety of categories, including operations, healthy aging, nutrition, social engagement and more. The recipients of 2022 AIA Awards winners will be announced with iN2L at USAging's 47th Annual Conference and Tradeshow , taking place July 10–13 in Austin, TX.

About iN2L

As the market leader in content-driven engagement for seniors, iN2L, a Vista Equity Partners portfolio company, has been creating possibilities, enjoyment, and connection for older adults since 1999. iN2L's expansive content library promotes wellness, empowerment, and engagement among older adults and is the foundation for activities that facilitate social interaction, cognitive and physical exercise and therapy, education, reminiscing, areas of interest, and memory support engagement. iN2L is a critical part of the resident experience in more than 3,700 nursing homes, assisted and independent living communities, memory care settings, and adult day programs across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit iN2L.com .

About USAging

USAging is the national association representing and supporting the network of Area Agencies on Aging and advocating for the Title VI Native American Aging Programs. Our members help older adults and people with disabilities throughout the United States live with optimal health, well-being, independence and dignity in their homes and communities.

Media Contact

John Gonda

616-309-4888

[email protected]

SOURCE iN2L