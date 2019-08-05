iN2L's 60/20 Tour Celebrates 20 Years of Senior Living Residents Having Fun with Technology

DENVER, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's Never 2 Late® (iN2L), the leading provider of person-centered digital engagement to the senior living market, today announced the kickoff of its 60/20 tour, celebrating 20 years of senior living residents enjoying iN2L technology and the 60th birthday of iN2L co-founder Jack York.

Jack, co-founder Leslie Sweeney and friends will officially launch the tour today with a birthday party during the Pioneer Network Pioneering a New Culture of Aging Conference in Louisville, KY. Later this week, the group will embark on a cross-country road trip to thank communities that are using iN2L to improve their residents' quality of life. Since 1999, iN2L's content-driven solutions have created a person-centered experience for older adults, helping senior living communities enhance the satisfaction of residents, families, and staff.

The tour will include stops across the U.S. and in Toronto from Aug. 8 through Nov. 5. At each location, iN2L and the community have planned special experiences for the residents, from birthday cake and dance parties, to Cruising and Crooning road-trip singalongs inside iN2L's 60/20 tour van.

"When we founded iN2L, I was working in Silicon Valley, in technology, and Leslie had the idea to donate some computers to a local senior living community. As you can imagine, this venture was met with some skepticism initially, but our vision was to tap into the enormous potential for technology to connect people – with each other, with their families, and with content and activities that have meaning," said Jack York, iN2L's President and Co-Founder. "But without the support of the communities, the idea of using technology to engage seniors would not have grown from being a novelty to being part of the highest standard of care for senior living residents. We're looking forward to every single one of our stops along the 60/20 tour, so we can say thank you in person. It's going to be an amazing way to celebrate these birthday milestones."

"The best thing about the work we do at iN2L is the human connection," said Lisa Taylor, iN2L's CEO. "Our solutions help people realize a better quality of life, every day. Jack has always been passionate about seeing that impact with his own eyes and working hands-on with communities to help bring their vision for senior engagement to life. As we look to the next 20 years, we're excited to continue along this journey with the same spirit of innovation and possibilities that the company was founded upon."

In addition to visiting iN2L communities, the tour will include stops at these conferences:

Pioneer Network: August 4-7 - Louisville, KY (Official tour kickoff)

- (Official tour kickoff) Global Ageing: September 17-19 - Toronto, Ontario

- ICAA: October 10-12 - Orlando, FL

- AHCA/NCAL: October 13-15 - Orlando, FL

- LeadingAge: October 27-30 - San Diego, CA (Official tour conclusion)

iN2L proudly acknowledges the following organizations as sponsors of the 60/20 Tour. These organizations will join iN2L for some of the fun and festivities at communities and conferences during the tour: Pioneer Network, LifeBio, Select Rehabilitation, Varsity Branding, Hamilton CapTel, and Unidine. iN2L team members will be capturing the special moments of the 60/20 Tour on video with the support of HeartLegacy's sales and marketing app.

Follow the tour by visiting in2l.com/6020tour and on Facebook and Twitter at @iN2Lrocks using the official tour hashtag, #iN2L6020tour. To learn more about the tour, please contact seniorlivingideas@in2l.com.

About It's Never 2 Late

It's Never 2 Late® (iN2L) is the leading provider of person-centered digital engagement technology to the senior living market, with 3,000 communities in the United States and Canada. Founded in 1999, the company's picture-based, touchscreen interface provides easy access to unparalleled content, regardless of users' physical and cognitive abilities. iN2L's media library offers over 4,000 social, educational, spiritual and gaming content options. For more information, visit www.in2l.com.

