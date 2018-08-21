INA + ILIA helps customers create conscious homes with launch of online store featuring handcrafted global home decor and accessories made by female artisans

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Inaandilia.com, a one of a kind global online home decor and accessories store, today announced it opened its online storefront. The company, which prides itself on supporting female artisans around the world, focuses on transforming spaces into conscious oases. Products are organic, directly sourced, and individually inspected prior to being shipped directly to customers.

"I am honored to partner with INA + ILIA and showcase our handmade, seed-covered Rany Buddha and Rotha Necklace," says Cambodian jewelry and homeware artist Rany Som who founded her company following a divorce that left her struggling financially.

The idea for INA + ILIA was born by former Twitter and Visa marketing executive Christina Thelin during a year long trip around the world where she met Rany. Inspired and eager to support the legacy of craftswomen like Rany, Christ(ina) launched INA + ILIA, named after her and her sister, Cec(ilia).

"We are thrilled to be partnering with eighteen artisans and artist communities across South East Asia for our launch collection." - Christina Thelin, Founder of INA + ILIA

For a limited time, INA + ILIA is offering customers who sign up for their VIP newsletter 10% off all product purchases.

To learn more about the launch, expansion plans, access high-resolution images, or to book an interview, contact Christina Thelin, 818-634-4524, press@inaandilia.com.

About INA + ILIA

INA + ILIA is an online boutique offering hand-curated collections of chic home decor and accessories from underserved communities around the world. INA + ILIA's mission is to preserve and elevate the beautiful artistry of products found in villages across the globe from Cambodia to Colombia. INA + ILIA supports women who are working to create a better living for their families which, in turn, allows for access to healthcare, education, and the creation of a harmonious home. INA + ILIA's lifestyle-driven product assortment includes stylish decorative objects, textiles, and accessories with a modern twist.

Related Links



Online Store



Artisan commitment



List of Artisans



Brand Story



Founders



Blog



Facebook



Instagram



Pinterest

SOURCE INA + ILIA

Related Links

http://www.inaandilia.com

