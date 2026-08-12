Inaba Foods Unveils Expansive Lineup of New Products and Formats for Cats and Dogs

New complete meals, treats, recipes and size options deliver more ways to serve the flavors and textures pets love

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- INABA Foods USA, maker of the popular Churu® lickable treats for cats and dogs, today announced a broad lineup of new products, formats and line extensions at SUPERZOO 2026. Spanning complete meals, treats and expanded size and variety options for cats and dogs, these reflect Inaba's continued commitment to creating nutritious, hydrating and highly palatable products that strengthen the bond between pets and their people.

"Pet parents are looking for more variety—not only in flavors, but also in textures, formats, portion sizes and ways to serve their pets," said Emanuel Tapia, Senior Marketing Manager of Inaba Foods USA. "This year's SUPERZOO lineup demonstrates how we are continuing to build on the products pets already love while introducing thoughtful new options designed for different needs, preferences and feeding occasions."

New to Market

Inaba is introducing several new products across its cat and dog portfolios:

Blessing Dinner – Complete Cat Food Pouch: A hearty, balanced 3-pack meal complete with vitamin E, taurine and Omega-3 fatty acids from fish oils. Made with wild-caught tuna and farm-raised chicken finely flaked in a savory broth.

A hearty, balanced 3-pack meal complete with vitamin E, taurine and Omega-3 fatty acids from fish oils. Made with wild-caught tuna and farm-raised chicken finely flaked in a savory broth. Feast du Jour – Complete Cat Food Pouch: A nutritious, balanced 3-pack meal complete with vitamins and prebiotic fiber for digestion, available in tuna, shrimp, salmon and chicken flavors.

A nutritious, balanced 3-pack meal complete with vitamins and prebiotic fiber for digestion, available in tuna, shrimp, salmon and chicken flavors. Luxurious Dinner – Complete Cat Food Pouch: A culinary experience for the pickiest of eaters. Made from delicious and juicy tuna loin, free from grains, preservatives, artificial colors and flavors, includes vitamin E and taurine and is high in moisture.

A culinary experience for the pickiest of eaters. Made from delicious and juicy tuna loin, free from grains, preservatives, artificial colors and flavors, includes vitamin E and taurine and is high in moisture. Churu Soft Terrine for Cats: Building on the success of the Churu Terrine for dogs, the new Churu Terrine for Cats features a soft, moisture-rich texture in a convenient thicker format to avoid spills designed for quick hydration in a treat.

Building on the success of the Churu Terrine for dogs, the new Churu Terrine for Cats features a soft, moisture-rich texture in a convenient thicker format to avoid spills designed for quick hydration in a treat. Churu Terrine for Dogs: Recently named the 2026 Pet Innovation Award winner, Churu Terrine is now available on retailer shelves. The soft, breakable treats are offered in eight flavors and three sizes—Small, Medium and Large—to accommodate dogs of different sizes and preferences.

New Formats, Sizes and Line Extensions

Inaba is also expanding several existing product families with new recipes, formats and size options:

Churu Dashi Delight and Churu Soup: New additions expand Inaba's Dashi line, featuring a savory umami tuna broth inspired by traditional Japanese cuisine and incorporating lobster and salmon ingredients.

New additions expand Inaba's Dashi line, featuring a savory umami tuna broth inspired by traditional Japanese cuisine and incorporating lobster and salmon ingredients. Chicken Dinner Twins High Protein/Low Fat: A new dog food pouch as a complete meal, featuring a high-protein, low-fat recipe made with chicken meat and comes in a twin pack, 1.4 oz per pouch, offering a balanced meal for active to senior dogs.

A new dog food pouch as a complete meal, featuring a high-protein, low-fat recipe made with chicken meat and comes in a twin pack, 1.4 oz per pouch, offering a balanced meal for active to senior dogs. Churu Grilled: Made with grilled tuna loin for a fresh grilled flavor now available in the iconic Churu tube format.

Made with grilled tuna loin for a fresh grilled flavor now available in the iconic Churu tube format. Bites: New Small, Medium and Large size options make it easier for pet parents to select the right treat for dogs of all sizes.

New Small, Medium and Large size options make it easier for pet parents to select the right treat for dogs of all sizes. Rolls: Delicious, nutricious, high protein snack now available in two sizes to fit every breed and appetite.

The complete lineup will be on display at Inaba's booth, #5445, during SUPERZOO, August 12–14 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Attendees can meet with the Inaba team and learn more about the company's latest innovations for cats and dogs.

About Inaba USA

Since 1958, pet parents have entrusted INABA with the privilege of providing treats that are healthy, delicious, and fun. Products are made with quality ingredients such as real chicken and wild-caught tuna. We make them low-calorie and high-moisture to help keep pets healthy and they are also always free from grains, preservatives, and artificial colors. Every product is carefully made in INABA's own state-of-the-art, FDA-registered facilities and available at major retailers, including Amazon, Chewy, Petco, Walmart, Target, PetSmart and more. At Inaba, we promise to delight cats and dogs around the world. Learn more at https://inabafoods.com/.

Media Contact

Jenny Olson

mPR

310-773-2568

SOURCE Inaba Foods USA Inc