iNACOL Webinar to Provide Teachers an Introduction to Student Exhibition Nights

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- On Thursday, April 19, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET, iNACOL (@nacol) will host a Teacher Talk Webinar to provide an overview of student exhibition nights, explore ways these showcase opportunities can promote student agency and success, and offer tips on getting started.
Exhibition nights have emerged as a promising way for students to display projects, celebrate learning, and engage with families, community members and special guests. Educators across the nation are co-creating these events with students as important elements of authentic, real-world personalized learning. They help students gain a sense of mastery and self-determination, and they promote a deeper level of learning critical for success.
Join this webinar to hear teachers from Simpsonville Elementary School (KY) share their experiences with implementing student exhibition nights at their school. Teachers will share tips on making exhibition nights successful; examples of student projects; and ways to foster student agency, voice and choice in the learning process. Learn promising practices to bring student exhibition nights to your school or district.
iNACOL President and CEO Susan Patrick said, "Exhibition nights offer students the opportunity to drive their own learning experiences, while demonstrating mastery of learning targets to their peers, families and communities. Exhibitions are authentic, connected to a student's interests and passions, and tied to their personalized learning goals."
Webinar Title: An Introduction to Student Exhibition Nights
Presenters:
- Molly Smith, 2nd Grade Teacher, Simpsonville Elementary School
- Erika Darin, 3rd Grade Teacher, Simpsonville Elementary School
- Katie Strange, 4th Grade Teacher, Simpsonville Elementary School
- Ty Barnett, 5th Grade Teacher, Simpsonville Elementary School
