iNACOL Webinar to Provide Teachers an Introduction to Student Exhibition Nights

Exhibition nights have emerged as a promising way for students to display projects, celebrate learning, and engage with families, community members and special guests. Educators across the nation are co-creating these events with students as important elements of authentic, real-world personalized learning. They help students gain a sense of mastery and self-determination, and they promote a deeper level of learning critical for success.

Join this webinar to hear teachers from Simpsonville Elementary School (KY) share their experiences with implementing student exhibition nights at their school. Teachers will share tips on making exhibition nights successful; examples of student projects; and ways to foster student agency, voice and choice in the learning process. Learn promising practices to bring student exhibition nights to your school or district.

iNACOL President and CEO Susan Patrick said, "Exhibition nights offer students the opportunity to drive their own learning experiences, while demonstrating mastery of learning targets to their peers, families and communities. Exhibitions are authentic, connected to a student's interests and passions, and tied to their personalized learning goals."

This webinar is free to attend — participants are invited to register here for final details and login information.

Webinar Title: An Introduction to Student Exhibition Nights

Presenters:

Molly Smith , 2 nd Grade Teacher, Simpsonville Elementary School

, 2 Grade Teacher, Simpsonville Elementary School Erika Darin , 3 rd Grade Teacher, Simpsonville Elementary School

, 3 Grade Teacher, Simpsonville Elementary School Katie Strange , 4 th Grade Teacher, Simpsonville Elementary School

, 4 Grade Teacher, Simpsonville Elementary School Ty Barnett , 5th Grade Teacher, Simpsonville Elementary School

About iNACOL

The mission of iNACOL is to drive the transformation of education systems and accelerate the advancement of breakthrough policies and practices to ensure high-quality learning for all. Visit our website, like us on Facebook, connect with us on LinkedIn and follow us on twitter.

Tweetables

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inacol-webinar-to-provide-teachers-an-introduction-to-student-exhibition-nights-300618727.html

SOURCE iNACOL

Related Links

http://www.inacol.org

