Inadev Appoints Manish Agarwal as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Company Into Next Era of Innovation and Growth

RESTON, Va., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inadev, a multinational technology firm delivering leading edge, AI driven products and solutions to U.S. federal agencies and global commercial brands, today announced the appointment of Manish Agarwal as its new Chief Executive Officer. In addition to assuming the CEO role, Manish has taken an equity stake in the company, underscoring his commitment to Inadev's future and long term growth strategy.

Manish Agarwal

Manish is a successful entrepreneur with more than 25 years of leadership experience spanning Fortune 500 companies, high growth enterprises, and global consulting organizations. He has served as a top contributor and advisor to government and commercial clients worldwide. Manish is currently the Managing Partner of Attain NextGen Ventures, which provides angel, seed, and growth capital along with strategic mentorship to emerging technology startups.

Previously, Manish was a founding member and President of Attain LLC, which was acquired in 2021. Prior to that, he served as Vice President and Managing Partner at Unisys Corporation, overseeing its Asia Pacific business unit. Earlier in his career, he was a Partner at KPMG, where he led major strategic initiatives for clients across the public sector. Manish is also passionate about health and economic equality, serving on the board of several prestigious organizations including the National Kidney Foundation, TiE DC, and Pardada Pardadi.

As part of the leadership transition, Jitesh Sachdev, Inadev's Co-founder and current CEO, will move into the role of President and continue playing a central role in shaping the company's operations. "Inadev has long been recognized for its ability to solve complex challenges with technical excellence and deep customer commitment," said Jitesh. "Manish's leadership, vision, and passion for mission driven technology make him the ideal executive to guide the company into the future."

With a strong emphasis on AI, advanced analytics, cloud engineering, and emerging technologies, Manish will lead Inadev's next era of innovation as the company expands its impact across mission critical national and commercial programs.

Manish added, "We are at the forefront of a historic technological shift, one that is redefining how government and commercial organizations achieve mission success at speed and scale. As emerging technologies accelerate, Inadev stands uniquely positioned with the deep expertise, agility, and innovation mindset needed to help our clients lead and succeed. I am truly inspired by the company's people and strength in AI, advanced analytics, and mission critical solutions that make a real impact. It is an exciting honor to guide Inadev into its next chapter of bold growth, breakthrough capabilities, and transformative value for our clients."

About Inadev:

Inadev is a global technology solutions company specializing in AI driven platforms, advanced analytics, cloud engineering, digital modernization, and mission critical application development. Serving U.S. federal agencies and leading commercial enterprises, Inadev delivers innovative, scalable, and secure solutions that help organizations transform operations and achieve measurable mission impact. With a commitment to excellence, agility, and customer partnership, Inadev empowers clients to meet their most complex challenges with confidence. For more information, visit Inadev.com.

