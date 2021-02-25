Inahsi (In • ah • see) Naturals Achieves EU Compliance

WARRENVILLE, Ill., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inahsi Naturals, a plant-based hair care brand, (produced by Inahsi LLC) achieved EU Compliance on Friday, February 12th, 2021. As a small Indie brand first produced in the Chicago area in 2014 this achievement establishes Inahsi Naturals as a top contender on the global stage among other Indies and established brands alike.

Considered the "Gold Standard" for cosmetic regulatory requirements, achieving compliance with the EU Cosmetic Regulation 1223/2009 is no simple task. While most small, indie brands in this space are produced in Copacker facilities, Inahsi LLC produces all of its products in house. "EU Compliance essentially confirms the efficacy and safety of our products as well as the consistency of our manufacturing processes. It proves that our products are on par with the best produced brands in the world, and that they are truly World-Class. A testament to the quality of our formulations and all of the hard work that goes into production." – Brian Marshall, Chief of Operations.

Founder and Chemist Rhonda Marshall formulated the first of Inahsi Naturals nine products in 2012 and began crafting the products in her kitchen at home, after noticing that there were not many product choices for women with naturally curly hair.

"I had stopped chemically straightening my hair in 2001, a year after the birth of my second child. This was before the natural hair movement exploded, also before YouTube. After years of struggling to find products that worked, I knew I could come up with something better," said Marshall. With a background as an intern at Helene Curtis (Unilever) for 5 summers during college, Rhonda was no stranger to the hair care category.

Fast forward to 2014, two years after whipping up the first products in her kitchen and giving them away to family and friends, Inahsi Naturals was born. Husband, Brian Marshall, with a background in Mechanical Engineering and Product Development, added his skills to the mix and soon Inahsi Naturals were available online (www.inahsi.com) shipping nationwide.

Catching the wave of Social Media Platforms such as Facebook and Instagram (@inahsinaturals), Rhonda became a regular with her weekly live broadcast which helped to grow Inahsi's Instagram followers to almost 50,000 to date. Inahsi Naturals products have been used by award winning celebrity stylists behind the scenes for a number of shows including ABC's 'Black●ish, The CW's Riverdale, and the soon to be released film, Coming 2 America.

"Not many indie brands manufacture their own products, even fewer that are owned by African-American Women. We are definitely proud of this achievement and plan to continue to grow Inahsi Naturals on the world stage as we continue to expand our reach across the globe."

– Rhonda & Brian Marshall.

Inahsi Naturals is a registered trademark of Inahsi LLC in the United States.

